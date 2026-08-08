EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Wasted Chance to Be New Diana, Author Claims

The duchess, 45, married Prince Harry, 41, in 2018 after a successful acting career, joining the royal family with what many viewed as a fresh perspective and global appeal.

However, less than two years later, the couple stepped back as senior working royals before relocating to California.

Since then, Harry and Markle have publicly criticized life within the monarchy through their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare.

Vigar revisits that turbulent period in his new book, The Four Wives of Windsor, arguing Markle held many of the qualities that once made Diana, Princess of Wales, such a compelling public figure.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "There was a genuine belief in the early days that Meghan had the charisma, confidence and ability to connect with people in a way that echoed Diana. She arrived with experience, confidence and a strong understanding of charitable work, and many believed she could redefine what a modern working royal looked like.

"The disappointment, from an institutional perspective, is that the relationship deteriorated before that potential could ever be fully realized. What could have become one of the monarchy's greatest strengths instead became one of its biggest divisions."