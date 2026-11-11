'Upset' Meghan Markle 'Trying to Focus' on Her Kids and 'Work' Amid Estranged Dad Thomas' Child Sexual Abuse Material Allegations

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that focusing on her career and her loved ones in recent weeks has helped to keep her head above water in this trying time.

Meghan Markle has been determined to stay busy amid her father Thomas' legal woes, RadarOnline.com can report.

Meghan Markle has reportedly turned her attention to her career and loved ones amid her father's latest legal issues.

“Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset,” the source explained. “She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her.”

“She believes she can do something good through that work,” the source added. “Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her.”