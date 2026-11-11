'Upset' Meghan Markle 'Trying to Focus' on Her Kids and 'Work' Amid Estranged Dad Thomas' Child Sexual Abuse Material Allegations
Nov. 11 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been determined to stay busy amid her father Thomas' legal woes, RadarOnline.com can report.
A source close to the Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that focusing on her career and her loved ones in recent weeks has helped to keep her head above water in this trying time.
Meghan Markle's Work 'Helping Her' After Father's Arrest
“Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset,” the source explained. “She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her.”
“She believes she can do something good through that work,” the source added. “Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her.”
Thomas Markle's Arrest
As Radar previously reported, Thomas was arrested on November 6, 2026. He's accused of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Markle made her first public appearance since his arrest on Tuesday, November 10. She and Prince Harry went to the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to open the Lost Screen Memorial.
The memorial honors children who lost their lives after being subjected to harmful material on social media.
Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' Over Father's Allegations
Shortly after the disturbing allegations against her father came to light, Markle released a powerful statement, making it clear that she wants justice to be served.
“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the statement began. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."
Meghan Markle Demands Justice
“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she said.
“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children," Markle concluded.