Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

'Upset' Meghan Markle 'Trying to Focus' on Her Kids and 'Work' Amid Estranged Dad Thomas' Child Sexual Abuse Material Allegations

Split image of Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Meghan Markle has been keeping busy amid her father's criminal case.

Nov. 11 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has been determined to stay busy amid her father Thomas' legal woes, RadarOnline.com can report.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that focusing on her career and her loved ones in recent weeks has helped to keep her head above water in this trying time.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Work 'Helping Her' After Father's Arrest

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Meghan Markle has reportedly turned her attention to her career and loved ones amid her father's latest legal issues.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has reportedly turned her attention to her career and loved ones amid her father's latest legal issues.

“Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset,” the source explained. “She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her.”

“She believes she can do something good through that work,” the source added. “Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle's Arrest

Image of Thomas Markle was arrested on November 6, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle was arrested on November 6, 2026.

As Radar previously reported, Thomas was arrested on November 6, 2026. He's accused of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Markle made her first public appearance since his arrest on Tuesday, November 10. She and Prince Harry went to the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to open the Lost Screen Memorial.

The memorial honors children who lost their lives after being subjected to harmful material on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' Over Father's Allegations

In a statement, Meghan Markle said she was 'distressed' over the allegations against her father.
Source: MEGA

In a statement, Meghan Markle said she was 'distressed' over the allegations against her father.

Shortly after the disturbing allegations against her father came to light, Markle released a powerful statement, making it clear that she wants justice to be served.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the statement began. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle 'Refuses' to Return to U.S. for FBI Questioning Over Dad's Child Abuse Scandal

Photo of Megan Markle

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash From Critics Over Appearance at Children's Safety Event in Brussels Amid Dad Thomas' Abuse Arrest: 'It's Performative'

Meghan Markle Demands Justice

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meghan Markle said she hopes 'justice is fully served' in a statement.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle said she hopes 'justice is fully served' in a statement.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” she said.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children," Markle concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.