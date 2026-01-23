Meghan Markle's Brutal Snub! 'Diva Duchess' 'Fails to Secure an Invitation' to Valentino's Funeral After 'Desperately' Pushing To Attend

"Meghan sees this as an opportunity," the insider said about her burning desire to attend Valentino's funeral.

"It's not just paying respects — it's about being part of the inner circle of the fashion world. She knows this is one of those moments where image and timing matter," the insider continued.

It wasn't that Markle didn't have some invisible strings she could pull to try to snag an invitation.

Her husband, Prince Harry, was in a London courtroom the day before the funeral, showing support for his co-plaintiff, Hurley, 60, as she testified in their unlawful information gathering lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Markle also had a connection through Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino's longtime creative director, who departed the brand in 2024 to take a similar position at Balenciaga.

He attended the funeral with fellow Italian Versace, 70.

The duchess infamously invited herself to Piccioli's first Paris Fashion Week showing for Balenciaga in October 2025.

Despite being a last-minute guest-list addition, Markle's persistence was rewarded with VIP treatment, including access to the fashion house's designs and a front-row seat.