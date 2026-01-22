Meghan Markle Desperately Pushing for an Invitation to Valentino's A-list Funeral in Rome — She's 'Very Deliberate About Making Sure She's Included'

After successfully inviting herself to Paris Fashion Week, Meghan Markle is using her unrelenting persistence yet again, this time angling for a place at legendary designer Valentino's upcoming funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Valentino died at the age of 93 on January 19, and his funeral is expected to draw a slew of A-list names from both high fashion and Hollywood, after dressing so many stars for decades.

The Diva Duchess, 44, wants to make sure she doesn't miss out on the super stylish networking opportunity of a lifetime.