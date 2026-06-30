EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Princess Diana Graveside Prayers Revealed As Fans Mourn Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is said to have sought "clarity" and "guidance" during an emotional visit with her husband Prince Harry , 41, to Diana's resting place , adding fresh poignancy as tributes continue to honor the royal's enduring legacy.

Meghan Markle 's private prayers at Princess Diana 's graveside have resurfaced as admirers around the world get set to remember the late Princess of Wales on what would have been her 65th birthday.

Markle sought 'clarity and guidance' at the graveside, according to Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare.'

The trip has fueled speculation the family could also privately visit Diana's grave at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where the princess is buried on an island within the Spencer family estate.

The couple has not returned to the UK together since then, but the whole family may visit next month with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry attends the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games.

Markle and Harry, who now live in California , traveled together to Britain in 2022 during one of only two joint visits since stepping back from royal duties .

Prince Harry recounted the emotional visit to his mother's grave with Markle in his memoir.

Harry recounted his and Markle's previous deeply personal visit in his memoir, Spare, describing it as an emotional milestone for both himself and Meghan.

He wrote: "No visit to this place was ever easy, but this was a twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg's first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum."

Harry continued: "We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity. Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."

Harry then revealed what Markle told him after they left the graveside.

"I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she'd prayed for. Clarity, she said. And guidance," Harry revealed in his memoir.

A source familiar with the couple's reflections said Markle's quiet moment at the grave reflected her desire to honor Diana's memory and support Harry through an emotional occasion.

The insider added: "The visit carried enormous personal significance for both of them. Meghan wanted a private moment to reflect, while Harry was revisiting one of the most meaningful places in his life."