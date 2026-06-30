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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Princess Diana Graveside Prayers Revealed As Fans Mourn Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday

Photo of Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's graveside prayers honored Diana on her 65th birthday.

June 30 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's private prayers at Princess Diana's graveside have resurfaced as admirers around the world get set to remember the late Princess of Wales on what would have been her 65th birthday.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is said to have sought "clarity" and "guidance" during an emotional visit with her husband Prince Harry, 41, to Diana's resting place, adding fresh poignancy as tributes continue to honor the royal's enduring legacy.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle sought 'clarity and guidance' at the graveside, according to Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare.'

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Markle and Harry, who now live in California, traveled together to Britain in 2022 during one of only two joint visits since stepping back from royal duties.

The couple has not returned to the UK together since then, but the whole family may visit next month with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry attends the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games.

The trip has fueled speculation the family could also privately visit Diana's grave at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where the princess is buried on an island within the Spencer family estate.

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Meghan Markle's Prayers Revealed

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry recounted the emotional visit to his mother's grave with Markle in his memoir.

Harry recounted his and Markle's previous deeply personal visit in his memoir, Spare, describing it as an emotional milestone for both himself and Meghan.

He wrote: "No visit to this place was ever easy, but this was a twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg's first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum."

Harry continued: "We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity. Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone."

Harry then revealed what Markle told him after they left the graveside.

"I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she'd prayed for. Clarity, she said. And guidance," Harry revealed in his memoir.

A source familiar with the couple's reflections said Markle's quiet moment at the grave reflected her desire to honor Diana's memory and support Harry through an emotional occasion.

The insider added: "The visit carried enormous personal significance for both of them. Meghan wanted a private moment to reflect, while Harry was revisiting one of the most meaningful places in his life."

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Questions Over New Visit

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris.

Harry was only 12 when Diana – born on July 1, 1961- died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

She was only 36, and her death prompted an extraordinary outpouring of grief that continues decades later, with supporters marking milestones in her life and celebrating her humanitarian legacy.

Whether Archie and Lilibet have ever visited their grandmother's resting place remains unknown.

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Photo of Althorp House
Source: MEGA

Althorp House scheduled a temporary closure in July.

But the temporary closure of Althorp House on July 10 and 11, during Harry's scheduled UK commitments, has prompted renewed speculation about a possible private family visit.

It is also understood Harry and Markle have reportedly been offered accommodation at a royal residence during his upcoming royal trip, although it remains unclear whether they have accepted the invitation or what security arrangements will be in place.

Markle and Harry are said to be planning a documentary on Diana ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death next year – a move sources have told us has left the duke's estranged brother William "fuming" as he sees it as "exploitative streaming content."

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