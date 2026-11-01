EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Meghan Markle Took New TV Role to 'Flee' UK

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, will spend time in Melbourne filming Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027, just months after returning to Britain with Prince Harry , 42, and their children – days after we reported she was plotting to flee the UK to escape scrutiny over her dad's scandal.

Meghan Markle is preparing to leave Britain for Australia in a move sources have told RadarOnline.com is intended to distance herself from the growing scandal surrounding her estranged father, whose alleged possession of child sexual abuse images is under investigation.

Her decision to undertake a substantial Australian television commitment offers an opportunity to establish some geographical distance from the controversy while pursuing her entertainment career.

He maintains the computers concerned had not been in his possession since leaving Mexico with his son in 2025. The allegations have not resulted in any established finding of wrongdoing.

Markle Sr. has denied possessing the material , describing the allegations as "sick" and "a bunch of lies" concocted by his son.

The Duchess issued the statement after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., alleged he had discovered child sexual abuse images at their father's former home in the Philippines.

Markle Sr. said about the accusations: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

She said: "I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat."

She added: "I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to see what they cook up!"

Announcing her return, Markle said: "I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes."

Markle previously appeared on MasterChef Australia during a four-day visit with her husband in April, with the episode broadcast in July.

Filming is expected to take place in Melbourne during 2027, although her family's longer-term living arrangements have not been confirmed.

The program completed two seasons, with reports suggesting it will not return for a third despite recording 5.3 million global views during the first half of 2025.

Their children, Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, subsequently changed schools after photographers were spotted outside their previous school.

The Sussexes relocated to Britain in August after six years living in California , reportedly settling in the Cotswolds.

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A source claimed about her move Down Under: "Meghan wants to put as much distance as possible between herself and the scandal surrounding her father. She's absolutely horrified by the allegations, and the last thing she wants is to spend the coming months being dragged into questions about someone she has been estranged from for years.

"Australia couldn't have come at a better time for Meghan. The television opportunity gives her a legitimate reason to leave Britain while the controversy involving her father continues to unfold. From her perspective, it's a chance to escape the headlines and concentrate on something positive, but there is also the feeling she took this job to flee Britain.

"Meghan is deeply upset that her father's name is once again dominating the headlines, particularly given the nature of the allegations against him."

The insider continued, "She doesn't want to be defined by his actions or the accusations against him, and she sees Australia as an opportunity to get away from the whole situation."

Another insider added: "There's a feeling that Meghan simply cannot catch a break when it comes to her family. Just as she and Harry were settling back into life in Britain, this extraordinary scandal erupted. She's desperate to move forward, and spending time on the other side of the world is understandably appealing.

"Meghan knows that wherever she goes, questions about her father are likely to follow her. But Australia offers her a chance to control the conversation a little more. She wants people talking about her television career and the young contestants she's working with, rather than the disturbing allegations involving her family."

"Harry is also naturally concerned about the effect all this attention is having on Meghan," the source claimed. "They've already had to deal with unwanted attention around their children's schooling, and the last thing either of them wants is another deeply personal family controversy overshadowing their lives.

"Meghan has absolutely no intention of allowing the allegations against her father to derail her career. She sees the Australian television job as an important opportunity, but there's also an obvious attraction in being thousands of miles away from the controversy while it continues to develop."

They noted, "People close to Meghan understand why she would want to leave Britain for a while. The allegations are extremely serious, and she has made her distress clear. Australia represents a fresh start professionally, even if it's only temporary, and gives her something constructive to focus on rather than the turmoil surrounding her father."