Hollywood Director Michael Mann, 83, Rushed to Hospital After Accidentally Shooting Himself at Gun Range
Nov. 1 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Hollywood director Michael Mann, 83, was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself at a Los Angeles gun range, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Heat filmmaker suffered a superficial injury when his firearm unexpectedly discharged as he attempted to holster it during target practice on October 31.
Michael Mann's Representative Confirms Injury
Mann's representative confirmed the shocking incident in a statement on November 1.
"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released," the representative shared.
The 83-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance following the incident, which reportedly happened around 4 p.m.
Police Respond to Gun Range Incident
The LAPD confirmed that officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to The Range LA, an exclusive indoor shooting club in West Los Angeles.
Authorities clarified that there was no intention to harm himself.
Sources revealed that the director, who has reportedly been an experienced target shooter for decades, was practicing at the facility when the weapon went off as he attempted to put it back in its holster.
The exclusive facility is popular among Hollywood stars, studio executives, and other industry insiders.
Yearly memberships reportedly cost between $3,000 and $20,000, according to the US Mirror.
Michael Mann's Decades-Long Acclaimed Hollywood Career
Mann has enjoyed a decades-long career behind the camera, directing acclaimed productions including Manhunter (1986), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Ali (2001), and Collateral (2004).
His 1995 crime thriller Heat, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, remains one of his most recognizable films.
The film grossed over $187 million, which would be closer to $400 million today.
Throughout his career, the director, producer, and screenwriter has earned four Academy Award nominations.
His most recent feature film was 2023's Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.
Michael Mann Preparing Long-Awaited 'Heat' Prequel
Mann is currently developing a highly anticipated prequel to Heat, based on the 2022 novel he co-wrote with thriller author Meg Gardiner.
The 500-page book became a #1 New York Times bestseller.
The upcoming project has already attracted an impressive cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Driver, Jason Clarke, Odessa Young, and Stephen Graham, per Variety.
While character details have not been officially confirmed, Graham is rumored to be taking on a younger version of De Niro's Neil McCauley.
Bale is reportedly set to portray Pacino's Vincent Hanna, while DiCaprio is expected to play Val Kilmer's Chris Shiherlis.