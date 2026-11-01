Hollywood Director Michael Mann, 83, Rushed to Hospital After Accidentally Shooting Himself at Gun Range

The LAPD confirmed that officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to The Range LA, an exclusive indoor shooting club in West Los Angeles.

Authorities clarified that there was no intention to harm himself.

Sources revealed that the director, who has reportedly been an experienced target shooter for decades, was practicing at the facility when the weapon went off as he attempted to put it back in its holster.

The exclusive facility is popular among Hollywood stars, studio executives, and other industry insiders.

Yearly memberships reportedly cost between $3,000 and $20,000, according to the US Mirror.