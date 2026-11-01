EXCLUSIVE: Adult Star Reveals How Huge Hollywood Child Actor 'Sobbed Between Her Legs'

An online adult star claimed she had a bizarre year-long "situationship" with a famous former child actor – alleging revealing how she made him search through bins for raccoons on their first date before their romance came to a very awkward end after a row over STI testing. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Scottish-born creator Summer Robert – who posts under the handle Scotch Dolly – said the star first slid into her Instagram DMs last year, attempting to woo her with dinner dates at expensive Beverly Hills restaurants.

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'Unless You Find Me A Raccoon, You're Not Getting A Kiss.'

Source: @scotchdolly97/Instagram Adult creator Summer Robert claimed a former child star sobbed during their last encounter.

Summer said she immediately recognised the actor from a TV show she was obsessed with growing up, but admitted she was initially reluctant to meet him, despite her friends encouraging her to go along with it for the story. "It was literally for the plot," Summer told us. After weeks of exchanging messages, the pair eventually arranged to meet in Los Angeles, although Summer had little interest in the romantic evening he had planned. "He wanted to take me to Nobu," she explained. "I was embarrassed to be seen with him. So I said no." Instead, Summer came up with a rather unusual alternative, making the famous actor drive around Beverly Hills looking for raccoons. "I made him literally drive around Beverly Hills in his Tesla and get out of his car and look in bins to look for raccoons," she said. And when he attempted to make a romantic move, Summer had one condition. "He kept coming up behind me and trying to be romantic and I was like, ‘Nope. Unless you find me a raccoon, you're not getting a kiss.'"

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Summer Robert's Strict STI Testing Rules

Source: @scotchdolly97/Instagram Summer insisted the actor undergo STI testing before they had sex.

Despite the unconventional first meeting, the two continued seeing each other whenever Summer visited Los Angeles, with their casual relationship lasting approximately a year. However, Summer said she maintained strict boundaries when it came to their sexual relationship, insisting the actor undergo STI testing before they slept together. "I don't sleep with anyone unless they're tested. I don't care if they're famous," she said. According to Summer, the actor initially complained about the requirement but eventually agreed. "He literally went and got tested," she recalled. The arrangement continued throughout their situationship, although their final encounter took an unexpected turn. Summer claimed the actor told her he had not had time to undergo testing before their latest meeting, suggesting they use a condom instead. However, during their intimate encounter, she said he became emotional and repeatedly begged her to remove it.

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Actor Allegedly Begged Summer to Remove Condom

Source: @scotchdolly97/Instagram Summer claimed the actor begged her to remove a condom and broke down crying.

"He pulls out and he goes in between my legs and starts crying," she recalled. "He goes, ‘Please, like, I want to feel you. Your p---- is so pretty. I want to feel you." Summer says she was stunned by his reaction, particularly when the actor began crying uncontrollably. "He's literally crying real tears. Like, real tears," she said. "He's like, ‘Please let me take the condom off. I'm begging.'" But despite his pleas, Summer refused to compromise on her boundaries. "I was like, ‘No, you dirty little man. That's not happening.'" According to Summer, the actor continued crying, leaving her increasingly frustrated. "Bear in mind this man's an actor, so you know he can cry on command for sure." Eventually, Summer said she lost her patience and grabbed the actor by his T-shirt, physically pulling him upright from between her legs. "I literally grab him by his T-shirt and pull him up. I'm like, ‘Get up,'" she recalled. The sexual experience marked the end of their year-long situationship, with Summer admitting she left his house almost immediately afterwards. "I was at his house for a total of like 15 minutes, whereas I used to sleep over and everything," she said. "I was like, I'm not doing this. And that's the last time I've ever seen that man. And I will never see him ever again."

Summer Says Actor Tried Contacting Her Again

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Source: @scotchdolly97/Instagram Summer claimed she kept screenshots to support her account of the relationship.