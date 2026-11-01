EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Sparks Debate With Erectile Dysfunction Drug Ad
Nov. 1 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Hollywood hottie Megan Fox is raising interest by starring in a new advertising campaign targeting erectile dysfunction (ED), and the sassy star said: "I personally feel like maybe I was born for this."
After playing robots and demons in Tinseltown flicks, Fox, 40, is now playfully portraying Ro Sparks, a prescription treatment that purports to give guys a boost in the bedroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Megan Fox Gets Steamy in Medication Ad
The Ro Health product is a compounded treatment containing sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in V--gra and Cialis.
The Transformers star dons a red catsuit as she embodies the medication in human form, highlighting its potential perks.
"I stay in your system, ready to go, for up to 36 hours," she purrs in the ad. "I dissolve under your tongue – that's for speed – and tadalafil lasts for hours, and hours." Fox continued: "If prescribed, I show up right at your door... Don't worry, my packaging is very discreet."
The actress said she wanted to participate in the cheeky campaign to reduce some of the stigma around a subject that many consider taboo.
Megan Fox Gets Candid About Intimacy Struggles
"Why take something that is already a heavy topic and make it heavier?" Fox asked. "It already feels serious, so let it feel fun."
Fox, who shares three kids with ex-hubby Brian Austin Green and one with former flame MGK, suggested anyone who has been married or in a long-term relationship knows intimacy has its "peaks and valleys."
She explained: "When it's in those valleys, the conversations are very important. Transparency is very important, and your ability to support your partner and help them feel comfortable speaking about these things is very important as well."