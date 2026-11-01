EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Sparks Debate With Erectile Dysfunction Drug Ad

After playing robots and demons in Tinseltown flicks, Fox, 40, is now playfully portraying Ro Sparks, a prescription treatment that purports to give guys a boost in the bedroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hollywood hottie Megan Fox is raising interest by starring in a new advertising campaign targeting erectile dysfunction (ED), and the sassy star said: "I personally feel like maybe I was born for this."

The Ro Health product is a compounded treatment containing sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in V--gra and Cialis.

The Transformers star dons a red catsuit as she embodies the medication in human form, highlighting its potential perks.

"I stay in your system, ready to go, for up to 36 hours," she purrs in the ad. "I dissolve under your tongue – that's for speed – and tadalafil lasts for hours, and hours." Fox continued: "If prescribed, I show up right at your door... Don't worry, my packaging is very discreet."

The actress said she wanted to participate in the cheeky campaign to reduce some of the stigma around a subject that many consider taboo.