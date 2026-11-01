EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Costner's JFK Movie Sparked a Hollywood Firestorm

Thirty-five years ago, Oliver Stone took on one of the most controversial chapters in American history – and turned it into a riveting three-hour movie that had audiences arguing long after the credits rolled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Released in December 1991, JFK stars Kevin Costner as New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, the real-life prosecutor who became convinced there was more to President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination than the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.