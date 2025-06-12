Meghan Markle Accused of 'Chomping at the Bit' to Monetize Her Kids — Despite Exposure Heaping Trauma on Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has been accused of being impatient about sharing her young children online, despite Prince Harry's fears about privacy stemming from his late mother Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the Sussexes were seemingly in agreement about keeping their children's identities closely hidden, Markle has shared more and more of her children as she launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
So Much For Privacy?
The mother-of-two has seemingly changed her stance on keeping her children far away from the spotlight, and a critic reportedly claimed it's all due to a need for monetization and helping her brand.
Markle recently shared a batch of fresh family photos and videos on Instagram from a recent trip to Disneyland.
She captioned the post: "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!"
While the children's faces were mostly covered, they appeared to represent Markle's growing desire to share more of her private life with fans.
This has been a growing trend for Markle as she's ramped up her social media presence amid the launch of her lifestyle brand and Netflix series.
A week before her Disney trip post, Markle shared several photos of her daughter, Lilibet, to celebrate the toddler's fourth birthday. The first photo in the series was an intimate shot of Harry holding the newborn in her nursery, and unlike previous posts, a profile view of the child's face was in full view.
Another snap featured Lilibet holding Harry's hand as they walked along a sandy path in what appeared to be a tropical paradise.
Staying Relevant
One critic claimed Markle is desperately showing off more of her family for a "relatability" factor, as she attempts to build her lifestyle empire.
They alleged Markle has methodically planned posts, including a recent video of her dancing to the Baby Mama song while at the hospital preparing to give birth to her daughter, because "motherhood is the great unifier" and the snaps make her seem "fun, goofy, and normal."
The critic further claimed Markle's children keep her "relevant," and due to their royal status, they have gone "from being useful to invaluable."
Harry's Nightmare
Meanwhile, Harry, 40, has been open about his desire for a private life for his children out of safety fears.
Harry watched as his late mother was hounded by the press, and ultimately died in a car crash as the driver attempted to evade paparazzi in Paris after his parents' divorce.
Recently, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his intense fears of "history repeating" during a BBC interview following his crushing loss of UK taxpayer-funded security.
While discussing his legal fight for increased security, Harry appeared to reference his mother's death, explaining: "I don't want history to repeat itself.
"I think there's a lot of other people out there, the majority, that also don't want history to repeat itself. Through the disclosure process, I've discovered that some people want history to repeat itself, which is pretty dark."