EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Hijacking' King Charles' Hopeful Cancer Battle Update With Her 'Super-Cynical' Career Move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously produced content highlighting their personal lives, including the controversial Netflix documentary about Megxit and Harry's panned project, Polo.

Experts say Cookie Queens fits a familiar pattern of blending high-profile storytelling with a family-friendly veneer.

One media analyst said: "Meghan is leveraging and profiting from themes of nostalgia and empowerment and cozy family dynamics and traditions, yet many see the timing as tone-deaf, especially given her father-in-law's health announcement and her father Thomas Markle's recent medical crisis."

Thomas Markle Sr., 81, recently underwent emergency surgery to have a leg amputated, and Markle says she has sent him a letter after calling around hospitals and emailing him at a year-old address, despite her other estranged family members knowing his exact location.

Insiders say the former lighting director is recovering from his shock procedure and is in "as good spirits as can be expected considering he is still estranged from his daughter."

Markle also recently launched her Netflix Christmas special, which is packed with her gushing about the importance of family traditions over the holidays.

Her biscuit documentary will showcase the challenges and triumphs of four girls aged 5 to 12 navigating cookie sales, blending entrepreneurship, family dynamics, and childhood ambition. Its premiere at Sundance is scheduled for late January, with a broader release date in 2026 yet to be confirmed.