Meghan Markle Faces One Huge 'Problem' As She Gets Set for First Visit to Harry's Homeland in 4 Years
Jan. 22 2026, Published 9:23 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing what sources have told RadarOnline.com is her single biggest obstacle as she considers a return to the U.K. for the first time in four years – the prospect of an intense onslaught from the British press, critics and online trolls that friends say she finds deeply daunting.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has not visited Britain since 2022, while her husband, Prince Harry, 41, has made a series of recent solo trips back to his homeland for his current explosive court hearing, charity commitments and family events.
The Invictus Return: Meghan’s High-Stakes UK Summer
Now, with speculation growing Meghan could finally accompany Harry this summer to the U.K. again for events linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, the possibility of her return has revived questions about whether she is prepared to face the scrutiny she believes awaits her.
Sources said the visit would mark a significant moment.
Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, citing relentless media pressure and concerns for the duchess' mental health.
Since then, Meghan's relationship with the U.K. has remained fraught, shaped by public criticism, hostile headlines and online abuse.
A source close to the couple said: "Her biggest worry is not logistics or protocol – it is the sheer volume of press attention and negativity she expects. She feels the U.K. media climate toward her has only hardened."
Anxiety Over Public Hostility and Low Poll Ratings
The potential trip is thought to be tied to early promotional activity for the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 and which will be hosted in Birmingham in 2027.
Insiders said the couple have discussed traveling together, possibly with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, although no formal plans have been confirmed.
Meghan has not brought the children to Britain since they moved to America.
One royal expert told us Meghan would approach any return with apprehension.
They warned: "She would approach a visit with a great deal of anxiety because the rift within the royal family remains unresolved. From her point of view, the underlying tensions are still very much there, which makes the idea of coming back feel emotionally fraught rather than reassuring."
The source added: "Her approval numbers in the U.K. remain extremely low, with a clear majority still opposed to her. She is acutely aware that large sections of the British press remain openly hostile, and that level of animosity would inevitably make any return difficult and uncomfortable."
Relinquishing Control to a Hostile Media Culture
Those comments echo what sources close to Meghan said she feels privately.
A former palace insider said: "She feels the U.K. is a place where she is judged without pause. In her mind, every word she speaks and every outfit she wears would be picked apart in minute detail, and she finds the prospect of facing that level of hostility deeply intimidating."
Another source added: "In California she feels she has carved out a space where she can manage her environment and protect herself. Going back to the U.K. would mean handing that sense of control back to a media culture she believes is unpredictable and fundamentally hostile toward her."
Meghan's previous visits have often been overshadowed by controversy.
Her last appearance in the U.K. came during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, when the Sussexes were largely sidelined from official events.
Later that year, she returned briefly for the late Queen's funeral, a visit marked by intense scrutiny and strained family relations.
Supporting Harry Amid Fears of Personal Attacks
Since then, Harry has traveled alone to his homeland, including for his father, King Charles' coronation in 2023, and multiple court cases against British newspapers.
Friends said the memory of those visits still weighs heavily on Meghan.
"On previous visits, she felt the attention quickly shifted away from the purpose of her trip and toward personal criticism," a source added.
"That pattern of having her character questioned rather than her work acknowledged is exactly what she is desperate to avoid happening all over again."
Online abuse and trolling are also a major concern, with supporters warning that a return could trigger another surge of hostile commentary.
Despite the anxiety, sources said Meghan understands the symbolic importance of supporting Harry's work with Invictus in Britain.
A source said: "Meghan fully understands the importance of Invictus to Harry and wants to stand beside him. At the same time, the emotional weight of returning to an environment she associates with intense hostility makes the decision incredibly difficult for her to face."