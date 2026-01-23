Meghan Markle Faces One Huge 'Problem' As She Gets Set for First Visit to Harry's Homeland in 4 Years

Now, with speculation growing Meghan could finally accompany Harry this summer to the U.K. again for events linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, the possibility of her return has revived questions about whether she is prepared to face the scrutiny she believes awaits her.

Sources said the visit would mark a significant moment.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, citing relentless media pressure and concerns for the duchess' mental health.

Since then, Meghan's relationship with the U.K. has remained fraught, shaped by public criticism, hostile headlines and online abuse.

A source close to the couple said: "Her biggest worry is not logistics or protocol – it is the sheer volume of press attention and negativity she expects. She feels the U.K. media climate toward her has only hardened."