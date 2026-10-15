EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Devastated' Over 'Biggest Snub Yet From Princess Eugenie'

The discovery comes as Markle and Prince Harry, 42, attempt to rebuild royal relationships following their August return to Britain with their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

According to a source, Harry contacted Eugenie after the listing emerged to seek an explanation for how the personalized gift had reached an online bookseller.

The insider added Markle considered the incident particularly "upsetting" and "devastating" as the inscription on the book reflected a personal connection between the two women and their families.

The source claimed: "Meghan is seeing this as the biggest snub yet from Eugenie, as she can't understand how the personalized book wasn't treasured."