EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Devastated' Over 'Biggest Snub Yet From Princess Eugenie'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been left humiliated by an apparent royal snub after a personally inscribed copy of her children's book, gifted to Princess Eugenie, appeared for sale online for $26,000, threatening another important family relationship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 45, is said to be aware of and "devastated by" the fact a signed edition of The Bench – which she presented to Eugenie, 36, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40 – had surfaced on eBay.
A Personal Gift Resurfaces Online and Causes Royal Distress
The discovery comes as Markle and Prince Harry, 42, attempt to rebuild royal relationships following their August return to Britain with their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
According to a source, Harry contacted Eugenie after the listing emerged to seek an explanation for how the personalized gift had reached an online bookseller.
The insider added Markle considered the incident particularly "upsetting" and "devastating" as the inscription on the book reflected a personal connection between the two women and their families.
The source claimed: "Meghan is seeing this as the biggest snub yet from Eugenie, as she can't understand how the personalized book wasn't treasured."
Mystery Surrounds the High-Priced eBay Listing
The book was advertised by Drive Easy's Signed Books, operated by specialist bookseller Nicholas Joseph Greenwood, for £20,000 (more than $26,000).
Its handwritten dedication, dated 2021 and apparently written in Markle's distinctive calligraphy, referred to the bond between fathers and sons.
The inscription read: "Dear Eug & Jack, Celebrating the special bond between father and son. I wrote this poem at Frogmore – I hope that Eug, you witness the same love there with your guys. All love, Meghan."
The listing is thought to have attracted thousands of views before it disappeared from eBay.
It remains unclear whether the book was purchased, withdrawn or otherwise removed, and its route into the seller's possession has not been established.
One insider suggested it may have been inadvertently given away when the Sussexes' former UK base of Frogmore Cottage was cleared out.
Strained Ties and Distant Relationships Amid UK Return
The controversy is particularly sensitive because Eugenie has historically enjoyed a close relationship with Harry, including during the early stages of his romance with Markle in 2016.
The Sussexes are said to have regarded Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, 38, as valuable family connections following their return to Britain from California – but sources tell us both sisters have since kept their distance from the Sussexes.
Harry and Markle relocated to the United States in 2020 after stepping back from senior royal duties, subsequently making damaging allegations about their experiences within the monarchy.
Harry's memoir Spare included an account of a confrontation in which he alleged Prince William, 44, physically attacked him during an argument about Markle. Relations between Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, have also been strained following disagreements surrounding the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.
Reports about the bridesmaids' dresses initially suggested Catherine had been reduced to tears, although Markle subsequently offered a different account of the dispute.
Since returning to Britain, the Sussexes have been establishing a new home in the Cotswolds while maintaining their professional interests.
The Shadow of Scandals and Deepening Royal Divides
Eugenie and Beatrice are said to have severed ties with the Sussexes to avoid annoying King Charles and William, while their place in the royal family hangs in the balance in the wake of the scandal that continues to engulf their parents, Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, over their longstanding friendship with serial predator Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew and Ferguson have suffered devastating reputational damage over their associations with the sick predator.
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in 2025 and arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which he denies.
He has not been charged.
Newly released Epstein files exposed Ferguson's continued contact with the disgraced financier after his conviction, including affectionate messages and requests for financial assistance.
She has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.
The scandal forced both Andrew and Sarah from their Royal Lodge home, while Ferguson lost charitable patronages and her foundation closed.