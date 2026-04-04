EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Set for Major New Content Overhaul' After Her Social Media Style is Branded 'So Out of Touch'
April 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be preparing a significant overhaul of her media and social strategy after criticism her current output feels "out of touch," with insiders suggesting she is now looking to emulate the more naturalistic lifestyle approach associated with Gwyneth Paltrow.
The 44-year-old relaunched herself as a lifestyle entrepreneur in 2025 with her brand As Ever, following the earlier success of her blog The Tig, which ran from 2014 to 2017.
Meghan Explores New Lifestyle Brand Direction
Her venture, initially tied to a Netflix partnership and her series With Love, Meghan, expanded into products including jam, honey, candles and flower sprinkles.
While early reports suggested strong demand, including a first product drop that sold out within an hour, subsequent claims of surplus stock and a scaled-back Netflix arrangement have raised questions about the long-term direction of her brand and media output.
A branding source said: "There is a growing consensus that Meghan is set for a major new content overhaul because her current social media style is being seen as out of touch."
The source added: "She is increasingly looking at Gwyneth Paltrow's model – particularly the natural, conversational tone of Goop – as something to emulate, because it feels more authentic and less constructed."
Seeking Authenticity Over Polished Curation
Another insider said: "Meghan is said to admire how Paltrow has built a lifestyle brand that feels personal and immersive, and there is a sense she wants to pivot in that direction."
The branding source said: "Across the industry, there is an increasing view that Meghan's socials posses one huge error – that in trying to present a highly polished, carefully managed image, she has inadvertently alienated everyone she is trying to reach.
"A lot of the criticism focuses on how tightly controlled the content feels. There is a perception that it tips into blandness and overly obvious curation, where every detail appears filtered and pre-packaged, rather than allowing space for something more natural, personal and genuinely relatable to come through."
Marketing Experts Advise Personality Shift
A marketing expert added: "There is still a clear path for her to succeed, but it hinges on allowing more of Meghan's real personality to come through and becoming someone audiences can genuinely relate to. At the moment, the image she is projecting feels far too constructed, and as a result it is not resonating in the way it could."
They added: "That disconnect can create the impression that she is being inauthentic, even if that is not actually the case. It is less about who she is, and more about how she is presenting herself, which at present feels too removed from what people perceive as real and accessible."
Meghan's recent media output has included the podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, which will not return for a second season, as well as her Netflix series, which is not expected to continue beyond its current run.
Returning to Relatable Roots
Her previous deal with Spotify ended in 2023, while her Netflix agreement has transitioned into a less lucrative first-look arrangement.
A source said: "Meghan has the foundations to make her brand work, but it will require a huge shift toward showing more individuality and relatability in how she communicates. Right now, the version of herself being presented feels overly curated, and that is limiting how strongly audiences connect with her."
Observers have pointed to a contrast between Meghan's earlier online voice and her current brand identity.
Another source said: "There is a widely held view that moving away from the more candid, personality-driven tone Meghan had on The Tig has played a significant role in her current, highly-curated content. By prioritizing presentation and polish over spontaneity, she risks losing the sense of relatability that originally drew audiences in."