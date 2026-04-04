EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Set for Major New Content Overhaul' After Her Social Media Style is Branded 'So Out of Touch'

Her venture, initially tied to a Netflix partnership and her series With Love, Meghan, expanded into products including jam, honey, candles and flower sprinkles.

While early reports suggested strong demand, including a first product drop that sold out within an hour, subsequent claims of surplus stock and a scaled-back Netflix arrangement have raised questions about the long-term direction of her brand and media output.

A branding source said: "There is a growing consensus that Meghan is set for a major new content overhaul because her current social media style is being seen as out of touch."

The source added: "She is increasingly looking at Gwyneth Paltrow's model – particularly the natural, conversational tone of Goop – as something to emulate, because it feels more authentic and less constructed."