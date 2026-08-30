EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Name Dilemma as She 'Makes Acting Comeback'
Aug. 30 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle could face an unexpected question as she pursues a major acting comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal: What name should the Duchess of Sussex actually use when the credits roll?
Markle, 45, is reportedly in early talks for a role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, potentially marking her most significant acting job since leaving Suits.
Meghan Markle Drops Her Famous Last Name?
The apparent discussions come as she and Prince Harry, 41, prepare for an extended return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, while maintaining their California home.
No contract for The Gentlemen has been signed as of this moment.
The potential comeback nevertheless raises an intriguing branding issue because the ex-actress has publicly emphasized that she no longer regards Markle as her family name.
Discussing the subject with Mindy Kaling on her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, Markle stressed the importance she places on sharing the Sussex name with Harry and their children.
She said: "I'm a Sussex now... this is our family name."
Markle subsequently clarified that her legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while explaining that "Sussex" has particular emotional significance because it is the name she shares as a family with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.
Inside Her Secret Hollywood Return
Sources told us that creates a curious question for an actress known internationally throughout her Hollywood career as Meghan Markle.
Before marrying Harry in 2018, Markle spent seven seasons playing paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits.
Her earlier screen credits included appearances in Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.
She stepped away from acting as her relationship with Harry transformed her public life, saying at the time that she regarded leaving Suits as the beginning of a "new chapter."
That retirement has already started reversing.
Markle filmed a cameo as herself in the Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends, starring Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.
The appearance represented her first acting role in more than seven years.
Meghan Sussex Credit?
Markle has also signaled a broader willingness to explore entertainment again, saying she wanted to use her business opportunities to "play and have fun and explore and be creative."
The possible Gentlemen role would take that return significantly further.
Ritchie's Netflix crime series stars Theo James as aristocrat Eddie Horniman, who inherits a sprawling estate and discovers its connection to a criminal cannabis operation.
Markle's prospective character has not been disclosed, with negotiations reported to remain preliminary.
Her renewed acting ambitions also coincide neatly with the Sussexes' return to Britain, where The Gentlemen is produced.
A TV industry source claimed: "Whatever role for Meghan eventually emerges, the credits could present her with several choices – the globally recognized Meghan Markle, her formal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, or simply Meghan Sussex.
"For an actress whose old name became famous playing Rachel Zane, the decision would turn even a closing credit into part of her reinvention, and there is no doubt she will be scrutinized over whatever name she asks for in the credits."
The Staggering Cost of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK Move
Sources have also told us Harry and Markle are feared to be facing a potentially punishing financial balancing act as they prepare for their new life in Britain – while maintaining an expensive property portfolio and multimillion-dollar lifestyle.
They are expected to keep their $29million Montecito mansion and Portuguese vacation property while searching for a permanent British home reportedly costing more than $10million.
Their return comes after some of the lucrative media agreements underpinning their post-royal independence have ended or been scaled back.
Insiders claimed couple's determination to expand their commercial ventures could partly reflect the extraordinary expense of maintaining their lifestyle.