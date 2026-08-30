EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Name Dilemma as She 'Makes Acting Comeback'

The apparent discussions come as she and Prince Harry, 41, prepare for an extended return to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, while maintaining their California home.

No contract for The Gentlemen has been signed as of this moment.

The potential comeback nevertheless raises an intriguing branding issue because the ex-actress has publicly emphasized that she no longer regards Markle as her family name.

Discussing the subject with Mindy Kaling on her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, Markle stressed the importance she places on sharing the Sussex name with Harry and their children.

She said: "I'm a Sussex now... this is our family name."

Markle subsequently clarified that her legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while explaining that "Sussex" has particular emotional significance because it is the name she shares as a family with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.