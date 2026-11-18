The latest commercial figures emerge against a difficult personal backdrop involving her estranged father.

Markle Sr. has denied wrongdoing in connection with the allegations against him.

His daughter has remained separated from him since the period surrounding her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42, with whom she has children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

Markle Sr. is currently detained in federal custody in Florida after a judge revoked his pretrial release for allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. He is awaiting a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial on a federal child p-rnography charge.

Following his initial arrest on 6 November 2026, Markle Sr. was placed under house detention at his assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida. On 10 November, authorities arrested him again after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor at 1:45 am.

After a brief hearing in Tampa, a federal judge revoked his release and ordered him held in jail pending trial, where he is reportedly being kept separate from the general prison population.

Due to Markle Sr.'s frail health, age, and apparent memory issues, a federal magistrate ordered an independent forensic psychiatric evaluation to be completed by 20 November 2026.

If he is found mentally incompetent to assist in his own defense, he may not be extradited to California or face prosecution.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Markle Sr. is charged with one count of possession of child p-rnography, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The charge stems from FBI searches of two Los Angeles storage units Markle Sr. had rented since 2008.

Agents seized roughly 78 items – including film negatives, slides, and books – containing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors allege the evidence includes sexually explicit photographs of Markle Sr. himself posed with prepubescent girls.

Markle Sr. has not yet entered a formal plea, though he has publicly denied both the abuse allegations, calling them "sick lies," and violating his release conditions.

His daughter has publicly stated she was "deeply distressed" by the news, explaining her long-standing estrangement from her father was to protect her children after she was made aware of troubling allegations against him in 2018.

She recently pulled out of a scheduled speech on child online safety in Brussels.