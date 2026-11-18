EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Business 'Nosediving' After Father's 'Child Abuse' Scandal
Nov. 17 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's lifestyle business has suffered a sharp decline in website traffic as the Duchess of Sussex faces renewed scrutiny surrounding serious allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old has seen visits to her As Ever website fall dramatically despite launching a collection of holiday products ahead of Christmas.
As Ever Website Traffic Plunges Amid Family Scandal
The downturn comes as her father, 82, faces allegations involving child sexual abuse material, which he strongly denies. According to figures published using data from Similarweb, As Ever attracted approximately 141,000 website visits in September, compared with 182,000 in August.
The figures represent a decline of approximately 23%, raising questions about whether Markle's brand can maintain consumer interest following its heavily publicized launch.
Traffic weakened particularly sharply toward the end of September, when weekly visits dropped to approximately 24,000.
That total compared with 41,000 visits during the month's opening week, representing a fall of more than 40%.
Festive Gift Collection Fails to Halt Traffic Drop
The decline comes despite Markle introducing an extensive range of seasonal gifts designed to capitalize on holiday spending.
The collection includes The Pantry Basket, The Hostess Basket, an Orchard Chocolate-Covered Fruit Gift Box and a Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio.
The brand has also introduced its 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar as part of efforts to expand its range beyond everyday pantry products.
As Ever currently ships exclusively within the United States, where much of its website traffic originates.
It's understood sales may have increased compared with October 2025, although the business has not released independently verifiable revenue figures.
Website visits do not necessarily correspond directly with purchases, meaning the reported decline cannot establish whether the company's overall sales have fallen.
Sinking US Approval Ratings Threaten Brand Momentum
But a source said: "These figures nevertheless add to questions surrounding Meghan's ability to sustain the commercial momentum generated by her celebrity profile.
"Earlier this year, polling suggested her popularity among American audiences had also weakened."
A YouGov survey has shown Markle's net favorability rating falling by 13 points across two quarters, leaving her with a rating of just +2.
During the same period, As Ever experienced a slowdown in website traffic.
The company sells products including jams, honey, wine, baking mixes and decorative flower sprinkles.
Its development has been closely associated with Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which combines cooking, entertaining, and domestic advice.
Thomas Markle Sr.'s Ankle Monitor Arrest Deepens Personal Turmoil
The latest commercial figures emerge against a difficult personal backdrop involving her estranged father.
Markle Sr. has denied wrongdoing in connection with the allegations against him.
His daughter has remained separated from him since the period surrounding her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42, with whom she has children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Markle Sr. is currently detained in federal custody in Florida after a judge revoked his pretrial release for allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. He is awaiting a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial on a federal child p-rnography charge.
Following his initial arrest on 6 November 2026, Markle Sr. was placed under house detention at his assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida. On 10 November, authorities arrested him again after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor at 1:45 am.
After a brief hearing in Tampa, a federal judge revoked his release and ordered him held in jail pending trial, where he is reportedly being kept separate from the general prison population.
Due to Markle Sr.'s frail health, age, and apparent memory issues, a federal magistrate ordered an independent forensic psychiatric evaluation to be completed by 20 November 2026.
If he is found mentally incompetent to assist in his own defense, he may not be extradited to California or face prosecution.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Markle Sr. is charged with one count of possession of child p-rnography, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The charge stems from FBI searches of two Los Angeles storage units Markle Sr. had rented since 2008.
Agents seized roughly 78 items – including film negatives, slides, and books – containing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors allege the evidence includes sexually explicit photographs of Markle Sr. himself posed with prepubescent girls.
Markle Sr. has not yet entered a formal plea, though he has publicly denied both the abuse allegations, calling them "sick lies," and violating his release conditions.
His daughter has publicly stated she was "deeply distressed" by the news, explaining her long-standing estrangement from her father was to protect her children after she was made aware of troubling allegations against him in 2018.
She recently pulled out of a scheduled speech on child online safety in Brussels.