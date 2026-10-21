Everything to Know About Megan Moroney and Christian Pulisic's Dating Rumors — as Country Star's Lock Screen Photo Fuels Speculation

Moroney was photographed leaving the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party at Craig's in West Hollywood. According to the reports, her phone appeared to display a photo of Moroney with her arm around Pulisic, who was wearing a white T-shirt.

Representatives for both stars were contacted for comment but had not responded when the report was published.

The picture has added another layer to rumors that began months earlier. While a personal photo can suggest the two are close, it does not confirm the nature of their relationship.

In July, Moroney described herself as single, while saying she might be ready to date again after completing her European tour.