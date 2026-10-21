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Home > Celebrity

Everything to Know About Megan Moroney and Christian Pulisic's Dating Rumors — as Country Star's Lock Screen Photo Fuels Speculation

Megan Moroney’s phone lock screen photo of Christian Pulisic has fueled rumors that the two are a couple
Source: MEGA

Megan Moroney’s phone lock screen photo of Christian Pulisic has fueled rumors that the two are a couple

Oct. 21 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

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Megan Moroney and Christian Pulisic are facing renewed dating speculation after the country singer was photographed with what appeared to be a picture of herself and the soccer star on her phone's lock screen.

The image was captured after Moroney performed at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18. Neither Moroney nor Pulisic has confirmed that they are romantically involved.

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Megan Moroney's Lock Screen Photo Sparks Dating Rumors

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Dating rumors started floating when Pulisic attended one of her concerts and met her backstage
Source: MEGA

Dating rumors started floating when Pulisic attended one of her concerts and met her backstage

Moroney was photographed leaving the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party at Craig's in West Hollywood. According to the reports, her phone appeared to display a photo of Moroney with her arm around Pulisic, who was wearing a white T-shirt.

Representatives for both stars were contacted for comment but had not responded when the report was published.

The picture has added another layer to rumors that began months earlier. While a personal photo can suggest the two are close, it does not confirm the nature of their relationship.

In July, Moroney described herself as single, while saying she might be ready to date again after completing her European tour.

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How Did the Dating Rumors Start?

Megan performed a live concert on NBC’s TODAY Show
Source: MEGA

Megan performed a live concert on NBC’s TODAY Show

Speculation first gained traction in July after Pulisic attended Moroney's July 18 concert in Miami.

A photo showed the soccer player backstage with Moroney and his cousin, Holly Ullrich.

Days later, the pair were reportedly seen together in the VIP section of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville.

The rumors picked up again in September when Moroney shared photos from a trip to Italy, including Milan, where Pulisic plays for AC Milan.

Fans also noticed what appeared to be a Pulisic-related jersey in footage shared from the trip. Those details have fueled speculation, but none independently establishes that the two are dating.

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What Has Megan Moroney Said About Her Love Life?

Moroney at CMT Awards 2024
Source: MEGA

Moroney at CMT Awards 2024

In a July interview with Cosmopolitan, she said she was enjoying being single while on tour and joked, "no man, a dog," referring to the dog she got in February.

She also said she might be "on the prowl again" once her tour ended and she returned from Europe.

During an October interview with ABC News' Nightline, Moroney was asked whether she was currently seeing someone.

"I haven't even thought about the next album, so we're gonna have to live some life," she replied. She also said her relationship non-negotiable was "no girl best friend."

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What to Know About Christian Pulisic's Previous Relationship

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Pulisic split with Alexa Melton in 2026
Source: MEGA

Pulisic split with Alexa Melton in 2026

Pulisic's most recently confirmed public relationship was with professional golfer Alexa Melton. The pair began dating in 2024 and split earlier in 2026.

After their breakup, Melton made comments suggesting Pulisic had been on the dating app Raya before their relationship ended.

She later walked back the remarks in an April 9 Instagram Story, writing, "I received false info. He is not a cheater."

She added that her comments had been taken out of context and said she would not discuss the matter further out of respect for their privacy.

Pulisic later spoke positively about Melton in a May interview with Time, saying he viewed her "in the most positive way" and was grateful for her support during their relationship.

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