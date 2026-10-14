EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun 'Face Trouble Before Wedding'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Sultry Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly engaged after over a year together – but instead of wedding bells, some people close to the couple are hearing alarm bells, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's a match made in disaster," declared an insider. "There are red flags and people think it will end in tears."
Sweeney Allegedly Unaware of Braun’s Investments
The relationship between the White Lotus looker, 29, and the former music mogul, 45, is pressing forward at lightning speed, with Sweeney reportedly moving into Braun's $65million Los Angeles home within a month of their romance getting serious.
But although neither of them is hurting for money, some say the biggest potential problem may involve their fiscal entanglements.
An insider claims Sweeney's in the dark about some of the talent manager's financial interests connected to her own business ventures – including Novig, a sports prediction trading app, and Syrn, the lingerie line that the actress launched earlier this year.
"Scooter hasn't disclosed investments to Sydney," said the source, alleging that he has been "pulling strings behind the scenes without her knowing" in ways that could ultimately line his own pockets.
Sweeney’s Lingerie Brand Faces Struggles
The source also claims Braun tried to engineer a publicity stunt at the U.S. Open by arranging for Sweeney to sit beside a top Novig executive.
The plan encountered a forced error when the tickets didn't materialize – and the Housemaid honey reportedly had no idea about the real reason behind the proposed seating arrangement.
Meanwhile, Sweeney's new lingerie biz already has its panties in a twist.
Insiders have claimed that sales fell well short of expectations and that meetings were held to figure out how to boost the struggling brand.
Insiders Fear Romance Could Implode
There are other red flags in the relationship: Some of their besties believe that Braun is considerably more invested in Sweeney than vice versa.
For the moment, the relationship works because "it is feeding their egos," according to an insider – but the source suggests that may not be enough to make it last.
Sweeney and Braun were first linked in summer 2025 and went Instagram official the following spring, with Sweeney publicly calling Braun "the man with the biggest heart I know" and "once in a lifetime."
But insiders fear that after a whirlwind courtship, the two are racing toward something other than the altar – a spectacular breakup.