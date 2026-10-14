EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun 'Face Trouble Before Wedding'

The relationship between the White Lotus looker, 29, and the former music mogul, 45, is pressing forward at lightning speed, with Sweeney reportedly moving into Braun's $65million Los Angeles home within a month of their romance getting serious.

But although neither of them is hurting for money, some say the biggest potential problem may involve their fiscal entanglements.

An insider claims Sweeney's in the dark about some of the talent manager's financial interests connected to her own business ventures – including Novig, a sports prediction trading app, and Syrn, the lingerie line that the actress launched earlier this year.

"Scooter hasn't disclosed investments to Sydney," said the source, alleging that he has been "pulling strings behind the scenes without her knowing" in ways that could ultimately line his own pockets.