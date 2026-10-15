Everything to Know About Kai Trump's Golf Career — as Prez's Granddaughter Undergoes Secret Surgery Following Brutal Injury

Kai injured her wrist while playing in the Golfweek Fall Challenge in September. During the tournament, her club struck a hard patch of ground, sending a shock through her arm, according to her account of the incident.

She later aggravated the injury while using her driver.

The freshman initially hoped to avoid another operation, but said the decision followed discussions with people involved in her care and athletic development. She thanked her coaches, teammates and family for their support, saying that having “the right people by your side makes all the difference.”

She also thanked Dr. Michelle Carlson, a hand surgeon at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, where she underwent the procedure.

“For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love.”

The procedure is expected to keep her out of competitive golf for several months. She didn't give a return date in her post.