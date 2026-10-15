Everything to Know About Kai Trump's Golf Career — as Prez's Granddaughter Undergoes Secret Surgery Following Brutal Injury
Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has undergone wrist surgery after an injury interrupted her freshman season on the University of Miami women’s golf team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump announced the procedure on Wednesday, October 14, in an Instagram post featuring a selfie from a hospital bed with her arm in a cast.
About Kai's Golf Career Journey
Kai Trump’s golf career has moved from junior competition in South Florida to a high-profile LPGA Tour debut and a place on the University of Miami women’s golf team.
She joined the Hurricanes as a freshman in 2026. After competing in her first college tournament, she reinjured her left wrist and underwent a second surgery in October.
Her recovery timeline was not immediately clear.
South Florida Roots and Junior Golf
Trump developed her game in South Florida and played for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens. She helped the school’s girls golf program win four consecutive district team titles.
At Trump International Palm Beach, she won the women’s club championship in 2022 and the ladies club championship in 2024. Her listed amateur rankings included No. 461 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, No. 1,083 in the Universal Golf Rankings, and No. 1,288 on the Junior Golf Scoreboard.
The rankings offer a snapshot of her competitive standing, while her school and club results chart her progression through junior golf.
LPGA Tour Debut at The ANNIKA
Trump made her LPGA Tour debut in November 2025 at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida. She received a sponsor invitation to compete in the tournament.
She opened with an 83 and followed with a 75, finishing at 18-over par. The two-round total left her 108th in the field, and she missed the cut. The appearance drew attention because of her family profile, but it also marked her first start in an LPGA Tour event.
The LPGA announced her sponsor invitation ahead of the tournament.
Kai Trump Wrist Injury Began at Fall Golf Tournament
Kai injured her wrist while playing in the Golfweek Fall Challenge in September. During the tournament, her club struck a hard patch of ground, sending a shock through her arm, according to her account of the incident.
She later aggravated the injury while using her driver.
The freshman initially hoped to avoid another operation, but said the decision followed discussions with people involved in her care and athletic development. She thanked her coaches, teammates and family for their support, saying that having “the right people by your side makes all the difference.”
She also thanked Dr. Michelle Carlson, a hand surgeon at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, where she underwent the procedure.
“For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love.”
The procedure is expected to keep her out of competitive golf for several months. She didn't give a return date in her post.