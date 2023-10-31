‘He Caused Pain’: Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Breaks Her Silence on ‘Complicated’ Relationship Following 'Friends' Star’s Death
Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz has broken her silence on the actor’s tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Molly, who dated Perry from 2018 to 2021, posted an emotional note on her Instagram.
She posted a photo of the entertainer captioned, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “F---, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes.”
She added, “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too.”
“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” Molly said.
“I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” she ended.
The two got engaged during the pandemic but they called it off in June 2021.
“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” he said at the time. “I wish Molly the best.”
The message comes hours after Perry’s Friends co-stars released their own statement about the loss of their friend.
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc wrote.
“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they added.
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in the years before his death, Perry sold off $33 million worth of real estate and downsized into a $6 million cottage.