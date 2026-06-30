EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Matthew Perry Death Doctor's Bizarre Appeal — How Medic Wants Shorter Sentence as He Was 'Just' a Drug Dealer

Plasencia, who surrendered his medical license in September 2025, was ordered to serve hard time after pleading guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to a document filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say he admitted to selling 20 vials of the drug to the sitcom star in the weeks before his death in a hot tub at his L.A. home.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined Perry, 54, accidentally died due to the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine – a drug used to treat opioid use disorder – listed as contributing factors.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors claim Plasencia made his "profit motive" known on the day he met Perry, allegedly texting a co-conspirator: "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "let's find out."