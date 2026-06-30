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Home > Exclusives > Matthew Perry
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EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Matthew Perry Death Doctor's Bizarre Appeal — How Medic Wants Shorter Sentence as He Was 'Just' a Drug Dealer

Matthew Perry death doctor seeks a shorter sentence, claiming he was only a drug dealer.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry death doctor seeks a shorter sentence, claiming he was only a drug dealer.

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June 30 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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One of the doctors convicted in connection with Matthew Perry's 2023 death is seeking resentencing, arguing that his 30-month punishment is too severe because he was functioning as a drug dealer and not a physician when he sold the powerful anesthetic ketamine to the beloved Friends funnyman, according to court records.

In his appeal, Salvador Plasencia, 44, maintains a judge wrongly sentenced him for abusing a physician's position of trust when he was simply a pusher – as he claims drug-seeking Perry didn't come to him for legitimate medical treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Doctor's Greed Exposed

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Dr. Salvador Plasencia is seeking a reduced sentence after arguing he acted as a drug dealer rather than Matthew Perry's physician.
Source: JM11 / WENN.com / MEGA

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is seeking a reduced sentence after arguing he acted as a drug dealer rather than Matthew Perry's physician.

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Plasencia, who surrendered his medical license in September 2025, was ordered to serve hard time after pleading guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, according to a document filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say he admitted to selling 20 vials of the drug to the sitcom star in the weeks before his death in a hot tub at his L.A. home.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined Perry, 54, accidentally died due to the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine – a drug used to treat opioid use disorder – listed as contributing factors.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors claim Plasencia made his "profit motive" known on the day he met Perry, allegedly texting a co-conspirator: "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "let's find out."

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Others Also Faced Justice

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Prosecutors alleged Plasencia referred to Perry as a 'moron' in text messages about ketamine sales.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Prosecutors alleged Plasencia referred to Perry as a 'moron' in text messages about ketamine sales.

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Plasencia is one of five people rounded up in connection with Perry's untimely end.

Dr. Mark Chavez, 55, said to be the source of the doses that Plasencia sold to Perry, was sentenced to eight months of home confinement after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

He surrendered his medical license in 2024.

Jasveen "Ketamine Queen" Sangha, 42, and drug counselor Erik Fleming, 56, are serving prison sentences, respectively, of 15 years and two years after pleading guilty to federal narcotics charges.

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Assistant Injected Deadly Ketamine

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Dr. Mark Chavez was sentenced to eight months of home confinement after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Mark Chavez was sentenced to eight months of home confinement after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, was sentenced to 41 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.

Prosecutors said he obtained and repeatedly injected the star with ketamine, including the fatal dose that ended his life.

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