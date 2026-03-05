EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer Drops Grudges to Reach Out to Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom's Kidnapping Agony
March 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Former Today show anchor Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie had a bitter falling-out when he was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's feeling terrible about her kidnapping nightmare and plans to reach out and offer support.
Morning host Guthrie, 54, and her siblings were devastated when their 84-year-old mom, Nancy Guthrie, vanished from her Arizona home in the Catalina Foothills outside Tucson on Feb. 1 – the victim of a kidnapping.
Now, despite their past differences, Lauer, 68, who was forced to resign from his mega-millions Today gig in 2017 amid claims he sexually harassed at least one woman staffer, which he's denied, reportedly wants to help any way he can.
Matt 'Shaken' Over The News
"He is absolutely shaken watching what she is going through," shared an insider. "It's put everything in perspective and is shining such a light on how precious life is.
"He can only imagine the anguish Savannah is going through right now. As someone who has dealt with countless threats on himself and his family, this is truly his worst nightmare, so it hits very close to home and he wants to help her in some way."
Cordial Reunion Masks Old Fury
Today stars Savannah, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb were reportedly "cordial" when they ran into Lauer at producer Jennifer Long's 2023 wedding, said a source.
"Savannah walked up to Matt before the ceremony and gave him a hug," an insider noted. "The two had a friendly conversation for a few minutes. Both were cordial and warm."
But Savannah, who joined Today in 2011, was reportedly outraged when Matt's scandal exploded and for long after.
While co-anchor Kotb "never cut him out of her life," Savannah was reportedly "furious" with Lauer.
Savannah Still 'Furious' Over Scandal
"Savannah has made it clear that bringing Matt back [to Today] in any capacity is out of the question," an insider dished in December 2024.
"She's still furious about everything that went down and doesn't want any of that drama tainting... the Today brand."
The insider noted: "It's no secret they did have a lot of bad blood when he was fired. He felt very let down by a lot of people, including Savannah, and he didn't hold back.
"He's just anxious about inserting himself at the wrong moment, so he's asked Hoda to let him know when the time is right to reach out.
"If Savannah needs anything, even someone to call in a favor, Matt wants to be there for her."