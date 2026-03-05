EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer Drops Grudges to Reach Out to Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom's Kidnapping Agony

Former Today show anchor Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie had a bitter falling-out when he was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's feeling terrible about her kidnapping nightmare and plans to reach out and offer support.

Morning host Guthrie, 54, and her siblings were devastated when their 84-year-old mom, Nancy Guthrie, vanished from her Arizona home in the Catalina Foothills outside Tucson on Feb. 1 – the victim of a kidnapping.

Now, despite their past differences, Lauer, 68, who was forced to resign from his mega-millions Today gig in 2017 amid claims he sexually harassed at least one woman staffer, which he's denied, reportedly wants to help any way he can.