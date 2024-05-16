'Standing Back and Standing By': Matt Gaetz Bizarrely Quotes Proud Boys Message in Support of Donald Trump
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz bizarrely invoked messaging infamously used by Donald Trump to the Proud Boys in support of the ex-president.
The embattled congressman said he was "standing back and standing by" while outside the Manhattan courthouse where the ex-president's criminal hush money trial was taking place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, May 16, Gaetz joined the plethora of Republican lawmakers who have shown up to the New York City courthouse in a show of support and solidarity with defendant Trump.
While speaking to media outside, Gaetz slammed the trial in a fashion similar to that of Trump's many tirades.
"I’m honored to be here with my colleagues from the House Freedom Caucus, where we watched Michael Cohen get dog-walked through the series of lies he is told," Gaetz said of the prosecution's witness and Trump's former lawyer. "There is literally no branch of government that Michael Cohen has not lied to."
Gaetz continued to slam the ex-president's self-proclaimed "fixer" before blasting Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial.
"He lied to investigators. He lied to the judge who sentenced him. He lied to the United States Congress, and he committed these lies for his own benefit," Gaetz said of Cohen.
"And while we’re talking about what we saw in that courtroom going on for people’s own benefit, we would be remiss if we did not mention this corrupt judge, this judge whose own family is making six figures off of Democrat politics that continues to gaslight the country, that there’s some sort of crime committed by President Trump."
"This is a made up crime. No other American in the country would be charged with this type of crime," the Florida congressman added. "It’s like the Mr. Potato Head doll of crimes, where they had to stick together a bunch of things that did not belong together."
Gaetz wasn't done yet, though. He then took to X, formerly Twitter, to show even more support for Trump.
On X, Gaetz shared a photo of himself at the courthouse along with the caption, "Standing back and standing by, Mr. President."
The caption referenced Trump's infamous message to the Proud Boys in 2020, when then-president told the hate group to "stand back and standby."
Of course, the Proud Boys were deeply involved in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which resulted in former leader Enrique Tarrio being sentenced to 22 years behind bars for seditious conspiracy.