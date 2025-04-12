EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short 'Robbing World of Meryl Streep Performances' – As Oscar-Winner is 'Too Loved-Up With Pint-Sized Actor to Want to Bother Acting Anymore'
Big-screen powerhouse Meryl Streep hasn't made a movie in years, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she doesn't care because she's madly in love with Martin Short and just enjoying life with him.
"There was a time when all Meryl did was work," a source close to the three-time Oscar-winner told us. "She would finish one film and jump right into the next one, but now she's stopped to smell the roses with a new love."
Streep, 75, first hit the silver screen in the late 1970s and became one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time, racking up 21 Academy Award nominations, a record among actors. She was also prolific, churning out multiple movies almost every year.
She married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978 and they had four kids together, but the marriage sputtered as her career soared.
Our source added about her current happinessL "Meryl and Martin spend all their free time together, going to shows, dining out and shopping – she hasn't had this much fun in years."
Streep, who is still legally married to Gummer, 78, has kept her romance with widower Short, 75, under the radar for about a year.
And although they're still not admitting to being anything other than "good friends", their lovefest has become one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets.
Our source added: "Meryl didn't even realize that she was just going through the motions of life until she and Martin started seeing each other.
"He's such a dear man and he's hilarious. She loves spending time with him."