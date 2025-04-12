EXCLUSIVE: Martin Short 'Robbing World of Meryl Streep Performances' – As Oscar-Winner is 'Too Loved-Up With Pint-Sized Actor to Want to Bother Acting Anymore'

Streep, 75, first hit the silver screen in the late 1970s and became one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time, racking up 21 Academy Award nominations, a record among actors. She was also prolific, churning out multiple movies almost every year.

She married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978 and they had four kids together, but the marriage sputtered as her career soared.

Our source added about her current happinessL "Meryl and Martin spend all their free time together, going to shows, dining out and shopping – she hasn't had this much fun in years."