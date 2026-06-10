Martin Luther King Jr.'s Niece 'Made Peace' With Charlie Kirk Before His Assassination — After He Said 'Bad Things' About Slain Civil Rights Activist
June 10 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece, Dr. Alveda King, admitted that she made "peace" with Charlie Kirk, despite the negative things he'd said about her uncle and civil rights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, June 10, Alveda addressed her past relationship with the conservative activist prior to his shocking assassination during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
'I Was Able to Make Some Peace'
"I was able to make some peace with Charlie before he was killed, because he said some bad things about my uncle," she explained. "I didn't like it. I was upset."
However, she pointed out that one of the last things Charlie said to an African American young man was that "our DNA makes us the same, not our skin."
"And he publicly apologized at a meeting where I was," Alveda added.
"So, Charlie was not an angel, I'm definitely not an angel,," she joked. "President Trump, Biden, Obama ... Angels, please raise your hand right now. If you're out there, I need to meet you."
Charlie Kirk's Controversial Remarks
Alveda was seemingly referring to Kirk's reported opinion that MLK Jr. was "not a good person." He allegedly made the controversial comments at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in 2023, according to Wired and Baptist News.
"MLK was awful," Kirk declared at the time. "He said one good thing he actually didn’t believe."
The political commentator went on to share his "very, very radical view" that the United States "made a huge mistake" passing the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.
His belief was that the law, which made it illegal to discriminate against someone based on race or skin color and ended segregation in public places, including schools, created a "permanent DEI-type bureaucracy."
Kirk has also been called out for a number of other offensive remarks on a wide array of topics over the years.
Back in January 2024, he was reported by the Guardian as saying, "If I see a Black pilot, I'm going to be like, 'boy, I hope he's qualified.'"
He also received backlash when he suggested Taylor Swift needed to "reject feminism" and "submit" to her soon-to-be husband, Travis Kelce.
"You're not in charge," he added of the Cruel Summer singer.
On the subject of gun violence, he said, "I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the second amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational."
Trump's Secret Calls With Epstein Exposed: Vile Pedo's Former Assistant Claims She 'Arranged' Phone Conversations Between the Pair Years Before The Don's White House Run
Alveda King's Reaction to Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. The bullet pierced through his neck and the shooting was caught on camera by some in attendance.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Days later, Alveda said his death "broke" her "heart" on EWTN’s The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.
"I was so very startled when I got the news that Charlie had been shot, and my heart immediately went to him and his family, his beautiful wife, his little children," she continued, referring to Erika Kirk and their two young kids. "Having experienced those kinds of occurrences in my own family, I immediately went into prayer."