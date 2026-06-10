Martin Luther King Jr.'s Niece 'Made Peace' With Charlie Kirk Before His Assassination — After He Said 'Bad Things' About Slain Civil Rights Activist

"I was able to make some peace with Charlie before he was killed, because he said some bad things about my uncle," she explained. "I didn't like it. I was upset."

However, she pointed out that one of the last things Charlie said to an African American young man was that "our DNA makes us the same, not our skin."

"And he publicly apologized at a meeting where I was," Alveda added.

"So, Charlie was not an angel, I'm definitely not an angel,," she joked. "President Trump, Biden, Obama ... Angels, please raise your hand right now. If you're out there, I need to meet you."