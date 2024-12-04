Martha Stewart Ripped for Flaunting 'Rich Privilege' After She Ignored 'Sacred Rules' on Sistine Chapel Photography During Luxury Family Thanksgiving Holiday

However, according to the chapel's official website: "Taking pictures and filming videos in the Sistine Chapel is strictly prohibited."

Followers lashed out for Stewart's lack of decorum.

One said: "So she’s allowed to take photos in there but regular people aren’t? That’s kind of b------."

Another echoed: "Wow! My husband and I were there a few weeks ago and all tourists were told we were not allowed to take photos in the Sistine Chapel. I love Martha but this is a prime example of the privileged and wealthy having special treatment. Very disappointing."

A third added: "The rules of NO PICTURES should apply to everyone. Those flashes can ruin the paintings. Please abide by the rules so the next generation can see it too."

And one person simply slammed: "Rich privilege."