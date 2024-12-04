Martha Stewart Ripped for Flaunting 'Rich Privilege' After She Ignored 'Sacred Rules' on Sistine Chapel Photography During Luxury Family Thanksgiving Holiday
Martha Stewart has cooked up controversy after fans took issue with her recent visit to the Sistine Chapel.
The homemaking diva shared some snaps from inside the famous church which is "strictly prohibited" and received massive backlash for her actions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stewart, 83, spent the Thanksgiving holiday alongside her family in Rome, where she visited the 15th-century landmark, home of Michelangelo’s historic artwork, the "Creation of Adam."
She posted to Instagram some candid photos she snapped while touring the Vatican church, adding the caption: "Just a few iPhone photos of what we saw during our quiet hour in the Sistine chapel!
"I love the painting and the biblical history that is portrayed in the Chapel. This should definitely be on your bucket list."
However, according to the chapel's official website: "Taking pictures and filming videos in the Sistine Chapel is strictly prohibited."
Followers lashed out for Stewart's lack of decorum.
One said: "So she’s allowed to take photos in there but regular people aren’t? That’s kind of b------."
Another echoed: "Wow! My husband and I were there a few weeks ago and all tourists were told we were not allowed to take photos in the Sistine Chapel. I love Martha but this is a prime example of the privileged and wealthy having special treatment. Very disappointing."
A third added: "The rules of NO PICTURES should apply to everyone. Those flashes can ruin the paintings. Please abide by the rules so the next generation can see it too."
And one person simply slammed: "Rich privilege."
The outrage caught the eye of Stewart herself, who personally addressed the fan feedback, while defending her post.
Under one critical comment, she responded: "It is not a special privilege. We made a donation for the treatment we received."
While she didn't reveal just what kind of donation she made, there is indeed a private tour of the chapel, which starts at a price of approximately $3,000 in USD.
Stewart has been on the defensive for weeks now, and has been reacting to any comment someone says about her. It's all led her friend to urge the model homemaker to seek out therapy.
An insider previously told RadarOnline.com: "Truth is, Martha's losing her cool along with her temper. She's getting angry over every little thing, real or imagined, and thinks people are out to get her."
The former felon has been especially put off by the recent Netflix documentary, Martha, for which she gave director R.J. Cutler carte blanche access to her world, including scads of never-before-seen photos, letters and diary entries.
Martha said: "R.J. had total access....really used very little. It was just shocking."
She added: "Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused.
"I hate those last scenes. Hate them. I had ruptured my Achilles' tendon. I had to have this hideous operation. And so I was limping a little. But again, he doesn't even mention why – that I can live through that and still work seven days a week."
The emotional outbursts have led to concerns among family and friends, who say they just want to help Stewart.
The insider concluded: "Her friends think some anger management therapy would be good. It would calm her down.
"It's not good for her health to get riled over everything. The feeling is that she desperately needs tools for dealing with this and that's worrying to her friends, including Snoop (Dogg)."
