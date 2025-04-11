EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Harry 'Have Launched Secret Probe' Into Why Hollywood HATES Them
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a behind-the-scenes probe to find out why they are disliked in Hollywood.
The turncoat royals believe they are being shunned by the Tinseltown elite and want to discover who is out to get them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
They are still feeling irked over the lack of an Emmy nomination for their docuseries, Harry & Meghan despite it being the most-watched Netflix premiere in 2022.
The series pulled in an astonishing 81.6 million hours viewed within its first four days, yet the glaring omission from the Emmy nominations has left the couple feeling disillusioned.
Sources close to the couple reveal that they are on a mission to unearth those who they believe are not supporting them in the industry.
The move comes as Markle's new podcast has been labeled a flop.
With its debut episode released last week, RadarOnline.com revealed critics wasted no time slamming the Duchess of Sussex's brand-new audio show, with some even calling it "stomach-turning" – just weeks after her new With Love, Meghan Netflix show was blasted.
"The fact they didn’t get an Emmy nod was a massive blow," an insider disclosed. "They feel there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them from both sides of the Atlantic, and they’re determined to identify those behind it."
Harry & Meghan, part of the couple’s lucrative $100million deal with Netflix, covered their journey from romance to their controversial exit from royal duties in January 2020.
Despite its record-setting viewing figures, experts point out that the Emmy snub raises serious questions about the Sussexes' standing in the media world.
"It’s a significant setback for the couple," our industry expert stated. "Recognition in the Documentary or Nonfiction Series category would have validated their hard work."
While the series did receive a Critics Award nomination, insiders indicate that it did little to alleviate the sting of the Emmys rejection.
Markle, known for her role in Suits, is reportedly planning to create a "burn book" to identify detractors within the industry.
"Harry and Meghan don’t want to come off as sore losers," our insider added. "They are relying on their high-powered friends, like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, to investigate the situation, hoping to better understand this setback and address any potential sabotage."
Markle's hot new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has been met with a less-than lukewarm reception – earning only two stars from outlets like The Telegraph, Standard, and The Guardian.
The Times, Express, and i Paper, along with curious listeners, also delivered scathing reviews of their own.
One major complaint was listeners likely expected to hear valuable "wisdom" from Markle's guest, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd – but instead, they got little of that as the former actress continuously directed conversations back to her own experiences.
The first episode featured Markle sharing a "huge medical scare" she experienced after giving birth, revealing she and Wolfe Herd both suffered from postpartum preeclampsia.
While the episode touched on important topics like self-care and postpartum health, critic Chris Bennion slammed the show for its lack of depth – calling it an "inane stream of mindless aphorisms" with no real confessions or insights.