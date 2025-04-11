EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Harry 'Have Launched Secret Probe' Into Why Hollywood HATES Them

They are still feeling irked over the lack of an Emmy nomination for their docuseries, Harry & Meghan despite it being the most-watched Netflix premiere in 2022.

The series pulled in an astonishing 81.6 million hours viewed within its first four days, yet the glaring omission from the Emmy nominations has left the couple feeling disillusioned.

Sources close to the couple reveal that they are on a mission to unearth those who they believe are not supporting them in the industry.

The move comes as Markle's new podcast has been labeled a flop.