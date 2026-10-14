Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Trump a 'Cult Leader' After Protester Is Attacked by MAGA Supporters at Rally
Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has branded Donald Trump a "cult leader" after a female protester was attacked at the president's rally in Ohio, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The former congresswoman took to X on Wednesday, October 14, to respond to a viral video of the ordeal.
Trump Protestor Attacked
In the video, the protester is seen wearing a "Release the Epstein Files" T-shirt and getting physically assaulted by multiple men before being removed by security.
Trump mocked the woman as this took place, calling her a "fat guy" who needs to lose weight.
"They get paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country," he claimed. "They're scum. But he's going back home to mom."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls MAGA 'Disgusting'
Greene slammed both Trump and his loyal supporters in her post, making her horror apparent and comparing the MAGA movement to a cult.
"Late stage MAGA is so disgusting and unrecognizable to me, and I find this shocking as one who attended more Trump rallies than I can count," the post begins.
"A woman with a 'Release The Epstein Files' shirt stands at a Trump rally shouting at Trump to release the Epstein files and gets physically beaten by the MAGA men around her, who probably call themselves Christians," she continued.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Labels Trump 'Fat'
She went on, "Then our obese President makes fun of her calling her 'fat' and 'him' claiming she’s a paid protestor. She got thrown out and the men who attacked her got to stay."
"MAGA rallies used to be filled with people who agreed with releasing the Epstein files, defended women, and would step in if a woman was attacked," Greene noted.
"Now the dying remnant of MAGA is made up of people who emulate their cult leader," she wrote. "Attacking women, making fun of their looks, and turning on the victims of the elites."
"It’s a cult, an ugly grotesque cult that does not display Christian values because the cult leader himself is not a Christian even though the vast majority who attend his rallies would identify as Christian," she asserted. "Know them by their fruit. The fruit is rotten."
"Because the cult leader himself is a wolf in sheep’s clothing who has led the flock astray," Greene concluded.