Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Trump a 'Cult Leader' After Protester Is Attacked by MAGA Supporters at Rally

Split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again slammed President Trump.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Marjorie Taylor Greene has branded Donald Trump a "cult leader" after a female protester was attacked at the president's rally in Ohio, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The former congresswoman took to X on Wednesday, October 14, to respond to a viral video of the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Protestor Attacked

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of A protestor was attacked at a Trump rally in Ohio on October 12, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Greene shared her thoughts after a protestor was attacked at a Trump rally in Ohio on October 12, 2026.

In the video, the protester is seen wearing a "Release the Epstein Files" T-shirt and getting physically assaulted by multiple men before being removed by security.

Trump mocked the woman as this took place, calling her a "fat guy" who needs to lose weight.

"They get paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country," he claimed. "They're scum. But he's going back home to mom."

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls MAGA 'Disgusting'

Image of Donald Trump recently criticized a protestor's weight and accused them of being paid.
Source: MEGA

Greene labeled MAGA 'disgusting' following the attack.

Greene slammed both Trump and his loyal supporters in her post, making her horror apparent and comparing the MAGA movement to a cult.

"Late stage MAGA is so disgusting and unrecognizable to me, and I find this shocking as one who attended more Trump rallies than I can count," the post begins.

"A woman with a 'Release The Epstein Files' shirt stands at a Trump rally shouting at Trump to release the Epstein files and gets physically beaten by the MAGA men around her, who probably call themselves Christians," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Labels Trump 'Fat'

Image of Marjorie Taylor Greene believes late-stage MAGA is 'unrecognizable.'
Source: MEGA

Greene believes late-stage MAGA is 'unrecognizable.'

She went on, "Then our obese President makes fun of her calling her 'fat' and 'him' claiming she’s a paid protestor. She got thrown out and the men who attacked her got to stay."

"MAGA rallies used to be filled with people who agreed with releasing the Epstein files, defended women, and would step in if a woman was attacked," Greene noted.

"Now the dying remnant of MAGA is made up of people who emulate their cult leader," she wrote. "Attacking women, making fun of their looks, and turning on the victims of the elites."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump,Vladimir Putin

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Under Fire as 12 Senators Demand He Stop Giving Putin a Financial Lifeline Amid Bloody Ukraine War

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With the Trump Family — Years After Calling Off Her Engagement to Donald Jr.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Marjorie Taylor Green recently called Trump and his supporters a 'grotesque cult.'
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Green recently called Trump and his supporters a 'grotesque cult.'

"It’s a cult, an ugly grotesque cult that does not display Christian values because the cult leader himself is not a Christian even though the vast majority who attend his rallies would identify as Christian," she asserted. "Know them by their fruit. The fruit is rotten."

"Because the cult leader himself is a wolf in sheep’s clothing who has led the flock astray," Greene concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.