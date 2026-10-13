Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Calling Protester 'Fat' and Telling Them to 'Go on a Diet' During Rally: 'No Class'
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump faced backlash from critics after he got personal with his digs at protesters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While speaking at an Ohio rally ahead of the midterm elections, Trump was interrupted by a protester. In response, he mocked the person's weight and suggested they should go on a "diet."
Donald Trump Calls Protester 'Fat'
Trump narrated their removal from the event, branding them a "fat guy" who "needs to go on a diet fast" and calling them "very low class."
"He’s going back home to mom," mocked Trump in a now-viral video clip.
He also joked the protester's mother and father voted for him as he imagined the parents saying, “That’s our boy. What’s he doing there?” while watching the event from home.
The president also suggested hecklers were "paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country."
At one point, as the protester was escorted away, crowd members appeared to try to attack the protester.
Critics Turn the Table on the Prez
As the clip made rounds online, critics slammed the POTUS for his behavior.
One critic threw Trump's own words back at him, claiming he had "no class," and another made a quip at Trump's health, claiming "Trump calling another person fat is kinda hilarious."
A third said, "Oh, that's rich. He really can't stand anyone talking about him, can he?"
Prez's Leadership Questioned
The MAGA crowd's reaction also raised eye brows.
One person penned, "See how violent these idiots get when anybody has something to say about Trump and yet they call the left violent animals. Such hypocrites. What happened to free speech?"
"A f--king cult wt- is this," scolded another person.
A third critic asked, "Why are Americans pounding on other Americans?"
Many also questioned Trump's leadership based on his apparent lack of reaction.
One social media user said, "Political leaders will always face criticism, but how they respond to it matters too."
Texas Rally Faced Similar Fate
This is not the first time Trump's reactions to hecklers have been called out by critics.
On Wednesday, October 7, just days before the Ohio rally, another rally was repeatedly interrupted by protesters. Rather than settle down the crowd, Trump declared they were "paid by enemies of our nation."
At the Texas event, one attendee was seen yanking the hair of a protester.
A critic online claimed, "He loves it. It's exactly what he wants from his supporters," as another suggested Trump "lives for this mayhem."