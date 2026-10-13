Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Calling Protester 'Fat' and Telling Them to 'Go on a Diet' During Rally: 'No Class'

Trump narrated their removal from the event, branding them a "fat guy" who "needs to go on a diet fast" and calling them "very low class."

"He’s going back home to mom," mocked Trump in a now-viral video clip.

He also joked the protester's mother and father voted for him as he imagined the parents saying, “That’s our boy. What’s he doing there?” while watching the event from home.

The president also suggested hecklers were "paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country."

At one point, as the protester was escorted away, crowd members appeared to try to attack the protester.