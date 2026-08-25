EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 23-Pound Weight Gain Sparks Fresh Health Fears for President

Trump has long been open about both his enthusiasm for fast food and his lack of interest in conventional exercise, frequently choosing familiar American chains while traveling and dismissing strenuous workouts as something he finds unappealing.

The president's eating habits have attracted attention throughout his political career, particularly his fondness for McDonald's.

Journalist Michael Wolff has written Trump favored the chain in part because its food was prepared in advance and staff would not know he was coming.

Trump himself has brushed aside concerns about his diet.

Speaking in the Oval Office in May, he said: "Maybe junk food is good, and the other food is no good.

"I know people that all they do is watch their weight and they kicked the bucket, and here we are. I feel great."