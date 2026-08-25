EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 23-Pound Weight Gain Sparks Fresh Health Fears for President
Aug. 25 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked fresh concerns over his health after allegedly gaining 23lb in three years, with the fast-food-loving president now facing urgent calls to take his weight, diet and exercise more seriously, Radaronline.com can reveal.
Trump, 80, weighed 238lb at his physical examination in May – up from the 215lb recorded when he was arrested in Georgia in 2023.
Doctors Issue Dire Warning Over Trumps Health
Sources exclusively told us White House health officials are now advising the president to improve his diet and increase his physical activity, although his administration insists he remains in great condition.
The increase has prompted warnings Trump's weight should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable consequence of getting older.
Health experts consulted by Radar have argued that managing obesity and its risks should be treated as an important part of protecting the health of a sitting president.
Dr Scott Kahan, director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness, has stated: "Addressing obesity to protect the President's health should be a priority similar to ensuring Secret Service protections for his life."
Inside Trumps Bizarre Fast Food Obsession
Trump has long been open about both his enthusiasm for fast food and his lack of interest in conventional exercise, frequently choosing familiar American chains while traveling and dismissing strenuous workouts as something he finds unappealing.
The president's eating habits have attracted attention throughout his political career, particularly his fondness for McDonald's.
Journalist Michael Wolff has written Trump favored the chain in part because its food was prepared in advance and staff would not know he was coming.
Trump himself has brushed aside concerns about his diet.
Speaking in the Oval Office in May, he said: "Maybe junk food is good, and the other food is no good.
"I know people that all they do is watch their weight and they kicked the bucket, and here we are. I feel great."
White House Silent On Shocking Weight Gain
The president has similarly resisted suggestions a formal exercise regimen should become part of his routine.
In January, he declared himself to be in "perfect" health but acknowledged he does not exercise regularly because he considers it "boring."
His latest recorded weight represents an increase of more than 10% compared with the figure from three years earlier.
At 238lb, Trump is also more than a stone and a half heavier than he was in 2023.
The White House has not responded directly to questions about the increase in Trump's weight, while continuing to maintain that the president is in excellent condition.
Secret Health Fears Plague The President
Trump's approach to food has become a familiar feature of his public persona, with his preference for burgers and other fast food frequently documented during both his political campaigns and his years in the White House.
But the latest figures have put renewed attention on the contrast between Trump's own upbeat assessment of his condition and the warnings from specialists who believe weight management should form a more prominent part of his health care.
A White House source told us: "There are real fears over this frankly massive weight gain for a man of Trump's age.
"For him, however, his public message has remained unchanged: despite the extra 23lb and his aversion to regular workouts, the president says he feels great."
Experts have previously raised fears Trump is secretly suffering from a litany of health issues, including dementia, citing his dramatic bruises, stumbles, sleeping during meetings and garbled speech as evidence he is in the midst of a hidden health crisis.