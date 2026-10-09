Trump Bizarrely Claims 'Bad-Looking' Hecklers Were 'Paid by Enemies of Our Nation' at Texas Rally — As Supporters Scream 'We Love You Daddy'

On Wednesday, October 7, Trump's speech was repeatedly interrupted by protesters, but the POTUS, 80, appeared to brush it off, bizarrely suggesting that hecklers had been "paid by enemies of our nation."

Trump attempted to appease his audience with jokes and laughter.

The first individual was spotted walking through the crowd shouting indistinguishable words. Trump paused his speech as some of the crowd reacted with anger toward the protester. One person even grabbed him by his hair and harshly pulled him back.

It is unclear if the president saw the altercation.

Throughout the event, Trump was interrupted at least five additional times.

He reacted to one interruption by telling the crowd, "That guy’s gotta lose a lot of weight… Many of these protesters are paid. You know that, right? They're paid by enemies of our nation."

The president told any remaining hecklers to "get the h--- out of here." The crowd reacted with boos toward the individuals who were eventually escorted out.