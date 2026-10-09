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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Bizarrely Claims 'Bad-Looking' Hecklers Were 'Paid by Enemies of Our Nation' at Texas Rally — As Supporters Scream 'We Love You Daddy'

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Donald Trump mocked protestors at a Texas rally.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump openly insulted hecklers at his Texas rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, October 7, Trump's speech was repeatedly interrupted by protesters, but the POTUS, 80, appeared to brush it off, bizarrely suggesting that hecklers had been "paid by enemies of our nation."

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Trump Claims Protestors Are 'Paid'

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Trump attempted to appease his audience with jokes and laughter.

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The first individual was spotted walking through the crowd shouting indistinguishable words. Trump paused his speech as some of the crowd reacted with anger toward the protester. One person even grabbed him by his hair and harshly pulled him back.

It is unclear if the president saw the altercation.

Throughout the event, Trump was interrupted at least five additional times.

He reacted to one interruption by telling the crowd, "That guy’s gotta lose a lot of weight… Many of these protesters are paid. You know that, right? They're paid by enemies of our nation."

The president told any remaining hecklers to "get the h--- out of here." The crowd reacted with boos toward the individuals who were eventually escorted out.

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Insults Turn Personal as Crowd Revels in His Presence

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Trump began dishing out insults ranging beyond politics.

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His attacks turned personal as Trump observed "they’re getting smaller" after a fourth outburst. A fifth elicited Trump to sneer, "Don’t worry about it… Those are really bad-looking people."

The next interruption didn't spark much of a reaction from Trump, who had been laughing at the protesters throughout the event.

While some members of the crowd got heated toward the hecklers, some supporters responded with a show of affection to the president.

In a video shared on X, one man shouted out, "Daddy Trump" and a woman could also be heard screaming, "We love you, Daddy Trump!"

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Critics Slam Trump's Actions

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Critics called out the president for appearing not to check the crowd's 'violence.'

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The president's reaction brought anger from critics, who felt he was responsible for the trend in political violence across the nation.

In response to a clip of a man violently grabbing a protester, critics on X claimed Trump "lives for mayhem."

Another said, "This is disgusting. Political violence should not be tolerated on either side," and a third replied, "This is Trump-approved MAGA violence. He was so proud to see this ego booster by his base."

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Trump Backs Ken Paxton

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Republicans' grip on Texas appeared to wane over support for James Talarico, Ken Paxton's adversary.

Trump's presence in San Antonio was primarily meant to make a push for the people to elect Ken Paxton, a MAGA-friendly politician, to the Senate.

The president has made three trips to the state in less than a month, hoping to rally the people who allowed him to win the state in 2024.

Paxton is up against Democrat James Talarico, who has primarily won over the youth vote according to early polls. The lead carried over to overall voters, too, with Talarico managing to gain a slight advantage over Paxton.

Data published by YouGov showed Talarico was leading 50 percent-44 percent

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