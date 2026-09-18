Maria Shriver Goes Off on 'Small-Minded and Narcissistic' Trump After Prez Shuts Down Kennedy Center Over Lack of His Name on Building
Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Maria Shriver isn't happy about the ongoing Kennedy Center dispute, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former First Lady of California took to social media to slam Donald Trump, declared the situation a "tragedy," and said the president has his priorities all wrong.
Donald Trump Announces Kennedy Center Closure
Her message arrived shortly after Trump posted a message of his own on Truth Social.
In it, he confirmed that the Kennedy Center would be closing for "safety reasons" and that necessary renovations would not begin unless a court approves adding his name to it.
"The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name," he wrote in part.
"If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place," Trump explained.
"The attorneys from the DOJ will ask for an expedited appeal. In the meantime, 17 Million Dollars, raised by President Trump, has been put into The Kennedy Center account to keep it afloat."
In Shriver's post, she expressed shock over Trump's decision, labeling it "narcissistic."
Maria Shriver Labels Trump 'Narcissistic'
"And so here we are," she began. "This statement from Trump blows my mind. That a sitting president would not let any renovations to a public building go on unless he gets to first put his name in the said building."
"What a sad state of affairs," Shriver continued, "What a tragedy. Actually, how small minded, how narcissistic. Actually great men, devoted to public service and the public good do not act like this."
Maria Shriver Questions Trump's Priorities
"It seems that this man will not rest until his name is permanently connected to the name of a great president, whose memory this building was dedicated to," she added. "Imagine spending your time and your days focused on this, as everyday Americans struggle with healthcare, gas prices, rent, and food."
"Imagine spending your days focused on this, while a war rages under your leadership," Shriver concluded. "Enough said. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Meanwhile, Kerry Kennedy, whose parents are Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel, posted on X about a protest that would take place at the iconic building on Friday, September 18.
"Hands Around the Kennedy Center. Friday, September 18, 2026 @ 6:30 PM EST," the 67-year-old wrote. "The Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW, Washington, DC."