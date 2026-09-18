Maria Shriver Goes Off on 'Small-Minded and Narcissistic' Trump After Prez Shuts Down Kennedy Center Over Lack of His Name on Building

Her message arrived shortly after Trump posted a message of his own on Truth Social.

In it, he confirmed that the Kennedy Center would be closing for "safety reasons" and that necessary renovations would not begin unless a court approves adding his name to it.

"The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name," he wrote in part.