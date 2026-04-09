Madonna's Bid to Save Britney Spears: 'Holiday' Singer Lining up Collaboration with Troubled Pop Star — 23 Years Since Their Kiss at MTV VMAs
April 9 2026, Updated 2:50 p.m. ET
Madonna has thrown Britney Spears a career lifeline by offering the Toxic singer a collaboration on her new album.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music veteran, 67, reportedly made contact with the troubled star in December and January with hopes of a joint writing or studio session.
Offering Spears a Way Back Into Music
However, Britney has reportedly refused to engage with the Like A Virgin singer, who was one of the few guests at her wedding to model Sam Asghari in 2022.
A collaboration between the two superstars would be huge for the pop universe — 23 years after their hit, Me Against the Music. That year, 2003, they also made global headlines when they kissed on stage at the MTV VMAs.
And Madonna hopes offering Spears a way back into music may help her following recent well-documented troubles.
'She Feels A Connection With Spears'
An insider told The Sun: "Madonna believes Britney is not just a brilliant artist, but a lovely person. They had a great time in the past working together and had touched on working together again."
"Madonna felt that Britney could bring something to her new album or perhaps join for a writing idea," added the insider. "She feels a connection to Britney and has been a vocal supporter of her, despite all the concern about her welfare in the last couple of years."
"Madonna is one of the few people on the planet to understand the stresses and troubles of being one of the most famous people in the world."
As for Spears, she's said she is unsure if she will ever return to music, although she did have a U.K. number three hit in 2022, for her duet with Elton John on Hold Me Closer.
'Fallen in With a Sketchy Crowd'
RadarOnline.com recently told how Spears has allegedly fallen in with a sketchy crowd since her 13-year legal conservatorship ended in late 2021 – and now the troubled hitmaker's terrified loved ones are desperate to snatch her from the jaws of potential danger.
An insider claimed, "The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories."
"Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her," the insider continued. "These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom."
Spears, 44, was recently arrested in Ventura County, Calif., on suspicion of DUI. The songbird was released from custody within hours and is due back in court on May 4.
Speaking of the blond beauty's new buddies, the insider added: "Unfortunately, she's become very dependent on these creeps, and they've been living off her generosity, with huge amounts of money being spent keeping them around."
"It's plain as day that she's being exploited and manipulated, but it's not as simple as just showing up and removing them because the situation has become intimidating. These are dangerous people," the source noted.