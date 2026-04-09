Madonna's Bid to Save Britney Spears: 'Holiday' Singer Lining up Collaboration with Troubled Pop Star — 23 Years Since Their Kiss at MTV VMAs

An insider told The Sun: "Madonna believes Britney is not just a brilliant artist, but a lovely ­person. They had a great time in the past working together and had touched on working together again."

"Madonna felt that Britney could bring something to her new album or perhaps join for a writing idea," added the insider. "She feels a connection to Britney and has been a vocal supporter of her, despite all the concern about her welfare in the last couple of years."

"Madonna is one of the few people on the planet to understand the stresses and troubles of being one of the most famous people in the world."

As for Spears, she's said she is unsure if she will ever return to music, although she did have a U.K. number three hit in 2022, for her duet with Elton John on Hold Me Closer.