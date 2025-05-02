Luigi Mangione's Sold-Out Musical Slammed as 'Garbage and Disturbing' — As CEO Killer Suspect Awaits Trial and Possible Death Sentence
Luigi Mangione’s had his name in the headlines, but now he's getting his name in lights.
A sold-out run of Luigi: The Musical is set to begin on June 13 in San Francisco – but not everyone is thrilled about the suspected killer of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson being the subject of a song-and-dance spectacle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A synopsis of the satirical new musical, set to run at the Taylor Street Theater, suggests it's more a reimagining of the classic Broadway hit Chicago than an original concept.
It starts off: "Welcome to a story of health insurance, hash browns, and murder.
"A wildly irreverent, razor-sharp comedy that imagines the true story of Luigi Mangione, the alleged corporate assassin turned accidental folk hero."
The summary also says Mangione "navigates friendship, justice, and the absurdity of viral fame" all with "his real-life cellmates … by his side."
Also making appearances in the musical will be two of Mangione's fellow inmates at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center – disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.
Chicago similarly tells the story of Roxie Hart, who, after killing her lover, confronts friendship, justice, and the madness of tabloid fame – also with her cellmates by her side.
While Chicago has been on Broadway for 28 years, it doesn't seem like Luigi: The Musical will follow in its footsteps with the amount of backlash it's already received before previews.
Critics have been voicing their opinions on X, with one writing: "This is NOT okay."
A second said it was in "poor taste" while a third added: "Anyone who goes to see this garbage is sick..."
A fourth wrote: "Well this makes me want to throw up. American values have a loooong way to go if we’re still glorifying cold blooded murderers."
Another said: "You read that right…a musical. My has this world gone mad admiring murderers like Luigi Mangione."
Following the backlash, the official Instagram page for the musical turned off all comments on its posts and released a statement regarding the production on Friday.
It read: "Luigi: The Musical is a comedy that imagines the surreal scenario of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealtheare CEO Brian Thompson, sharing a prison with real-life inmates Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
"While the setup is absurd, it's also rooted in a strange truth: these three men were indeed incarcerated at the same facility. That unlikely fact sparked our team's creative exploration.
"This show is not a celebration of violence of any kind, nor is it an attempt to pass judgment on an ongoing legal matter. Our hearts go out to the family of Brian Thompson, and we acknowledge the pain and complexity surrounding this case."
It continued: "We do not condone violence, sexual assault, or pedophilia in any form. This musical, in fact, serves as a critique of these men and the institutions that enabled them.
"Our characters reflect three institutions of modern disillusionment: healthcare, tech, and Hollywood. Each represents a pillar of American life where public trust has eroded and where people increasingly feel betrayed, exploited, or abandoned.
"By placing these forces in one absurd prison cell, we're offering a mirror to our moment: campy, surreal, and funny, but also emotionally honest."
Currently, 26-year-old Mangione is facing state and federal charges after being accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in early December.
Mangione appeared in court on April 25 for his arraignment, pleading not guilty. He had previously pleaded not guilty to state murder charges, which include accusations of committing an act of terrorism.
Attorney General Pam Bondi has stated she will seek the death penalty if Mangione is convicted on the federal charges.
Mangione's trial is tentatively set to begin in December.