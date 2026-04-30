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EXCLUSIVE: The Incredible Shrinking Lizzo — Former Heavyweight Singer Drops Secrets to Shedding 60 Pounds

Lizzo has revealed her weight loss secrets after shedding 60 pounds and transforming her lifestyle.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo has revealed her weight loss secrets after shedding 60 pounds and transforming her lifestyle.

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April 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Slimmed-down songbird Lizzo has lost more than 60 pounds, thanks to diet, exercise and skipping the cocktails.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the About Damn Time singer, 38, hasn't touched booze for over two months, she recently revealed in an Instagram story.

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Lizzo said she lost over 60 pounds through diet, exercise and cutting alcohol, including two months of sobriety.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lizzo said she lost over 60 pounds through diet, exercise and cutting alcohol, including two months of sobriety.

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She posted a meme that showed a spooky face with the caption: "When hg [homegirls] think getting me drunk will be fun but I genuinely give off this vibe when drunk."

Under the clip, she added: "2 months no alcohol."

Initially, Lizzo denied taking Ozempic or one of the other GLP-1 drugs, then confessed she had briefly tried it.

But she insisted she's shed pounds thanks to a science-based, "calories-in-versus-calories-out" approach, combining healthy eating and a rigorous exercise routine.

A vegan for many years, she admitted she used to eat too much soy, bread, and meat and cheese substitutes that left her feeling lightheaded and undernourished.

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Protein Plan Powers Slimdown Success

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The 'About Damn Time' singer credited a calorie-based approach and diet changes for her weight loss.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The 'About Damn Time' singer credited a calorie-based approach and diet changes for her weight loss.

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To help her on her weight-loss journey, she hired a chef who preps healthy meals, focusing mainly on protein, including animal foods, and vegetables.

She'll enjoy eggs and cauliflower hash browns for breakfast, then for lunch, it's lettuce wraps with tuna and turkey meatloaf with green beans for dinner.

Meanwhile, she eliminated high-carb foods like "sugary Starbucks full-fat sodas & potato chips."

But she doesn't deny herself completely. "If I do something sweet, it's gotta be with some sort of carb. I'll have, like, almond butter and toast," the hitmaker added.

That way, she avoids the blood-sugar spikes and dips that trigger fatigue and hunger rebounds.

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Kelly Rowland recommended trainer Marvin Telp to help Lizzo maintain a rigorous workout routine.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kelly Rowland recommended trainer Marvin Telp to help Lizzo maintain a rigorous workout routine.

She works out in her home gym, which is equipped with a Peloton treadmill, a StairMaster and an Arc Trainer cardio machine, with trainer Marvin Telp, who was recommended by fellow diva Kelly Rowland.

She also does strength training three times and cardio five times a week.

She ups the calorie burn with pickleball, dancing, hiking and walks on the beach.

A former binge eater, especially when feeling sad or stressed, she says she's learned to be more mindful thanks to meditation, yoga and journaling, which has also helped her drop pounds.

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