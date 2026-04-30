EXCLUSIVE: The Incredible Shrinking Lizzo — Former Heavyweight Singer Drops Secrets to Shedding 60 Pounds

She posted a meme that showed a spooky face with the caption: "When hg [homegirls] think getting me drunk will be fun but I genuinely give off this vibe when drunk."

Under the clip, she added: "2 months no alcohol."

Initially, Lizzo denied taking Ozempic or one of the other GLP-1 drugs, then confessed she had briefly tried it.

But she insisted she's shed pounds thanks to a science-based, "calories-in-versus-calories-out" approach, combining healthy eating and a rigorous exercise routine.

A vegan for many years, she admitted she used to eat too much soy, bread, and meat and cheese substitutes that left her feeling lightheaded and undernourished.