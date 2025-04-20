Chaos on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ as Crew Member is Rushed to Hospital After Freak, Death-Defying Set Accident

The scary ordeal unfolded when a heavy piece of equipment reportedly malfunctioned, crashing down just inches from where staffers were working.

One unlucky team member – who has yet to be named – was struck and injured, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Production work halted as emergency medical personnel arrived on set and transported the crew member to a nearby hospital.

Sources added the staffer was "likely inches from being killed".

The shocking mishap forced a one-week delay of the highly anticipated premiere in the show's upgraded studio.

In the meantime, production was scrambled to a backup location while crews scrambled to finish construction.