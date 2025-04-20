Chaos on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ as Crew Member is Rushed to Hospital After Freak, Death-Defying Set Accident
A shocking behind-the-scenes incident nearly turned deadly on the set of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
Sources told us a longtime crew member was seriously injured in a horrifying accident during production – and was rushed to a Manhattan hospital after narrowly cheating death in what insiders are calling a "set disaster".
An insider close to the show told RadarOnline.com exclusively: "They’re lucky it wasn’t worse. There was panic. People were screaming. It was total chaos."
The scary ordeal unfolded when a heavy piece of equipment reportedly malfunctioned, crashing down just inches from where staffers were working.
One unlucky team member – who has yet to be named – was struck and injured, prompting an immediate emergency response.
Production work halted as emergency medical personnel arrived on set and transported the crew member to a nearby hospital.
Sources added the staffer was "likely inches from being killed".
The shocking mishap forced a one-week delay of the highly anticipated premiere in the show's upgraded studio.
In the meantime, production was scrambled to a backup location while crews scrambled to finish construction.
Insiders said Kelly Ripa, 54, was not holding back behind the scenes.
A source dished: "Kelly didn't want to go live from a construction zone. But they forced the move anyway – and now look what happened."
The accident – which took place as workers rushed to complete the sleek new set for the morning talk show – left the entire production team on edge.
A longtime staffer said: "This move felt cursed from day one.
"Tech is glitching, people are missing cues, and the energy is off. It's disastrous."
Another insider went even further, claiming the chaotic new digs are downright haunted.
They claimed: "The set has bad vibes. Someone even joked we need a priest more than a producer."
While reps for the long-running morning talk show have remained tight-lipped, insiders said Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos were "shaken" by the incident and immediately checked in with staff to ensure everyone's safety.
RadarOnline.com can reveal this isn't the first time LIVE has had drama behind the scenes.
Insiders said that recent tensions have been mounting between production staff and showrunners amid an uptick in live-show pressure and a grueling schedule.
The source added: "This could have been a tragedy. They're all counting their blessings today."