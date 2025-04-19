WATCH: Lady Gaga Suffers Major Technical Issues With Her Mic During Coachella Set, Derailing the Headline Performance

After an expressionistic Act I opening with Bloody Mary that went off without a hitch, the pop star went on to perform her most recent single Abracadabra from her latest LP, Mayhem. However, the energy at the festival suddenly flatlined when the singer's headset microphone, which blended in with her chic black bob, started to cause several auditory issues.

The audio from her microphone began to pop and crackle repeatedly as she was suspended far above the stage in a structure designed to look like a dress.

She began to tweak the mic during the song and managed to get it working again for a moment, but the feedback increased, and her voice began cutting out for long sections.