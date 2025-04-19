WATCH: Lady Gaga Suffers Major Technical Issues With Her Mic During Coachella Set, Derailing the Headline Performance
Lady Gaga dealt with several technical issues with her headset microphone, which nearly ruined her headline set at Coachella.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bad Romance pop star, 39, was ready to get the crowd going with her performance at the popular music festival on Friday, April 18, when her microphone suddenly malfunctioned while getting tangled in her hair.
After an expressionistic Act I opening with Bloody Mary that went off without a hitch, the pop star went on to perform her most recent single Abracadabra from her latest LP, Mayhem. However, the energy at the festival suddenly flatlined when the singer's headset microphone, which blended in with her chic black bob, started to cause several auditory issues.
The audio from her microphone began to pop and crackle repeatedly as she was suspended far above the stage in a structure designed to look like a dress.
She began to tweak the mic during the song and managed to get it working again for a moment, but the feedback increased, and her voice began cutting out for long sections.
Gaga was later handed a handheld microphone to perform her next song, Judas, which reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2011.
According to fans, the Grammy-winning singer hadn't performed the song live since 2019, leading to the track getting one of the biggest pops from the crowd.
She was stuck holding a microphone while tech figured out issues with the headset as she moved into her next song, 2011's Scheiße, also off of her Born This Way album.
The singer had several dance breaks built into her set, allowing her to use both arms so she didn't have to carry the microphone the entire show.
Gaga's sound issues appeared to have been fixed by the time she got around to the fifth song, Garden Of Eden, which was performed live for the first time during the first weekend of the festival.
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts over the mishap,
One user on Reddit shared: "Oh someone's getting fired!!! Her mic is not properly working!!!"
A second person praised the pop star for not losing her cool on stage and commented: "Handled it like the pro that she is, but omg my jaw hit the floor when it cut out."
Some fans shared clips of the technical issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, with one pointing out: "She's got a handheld now, but it really ruined the intro."
Another social media user added: "I felt SO sad for Gaga, if this was gonna happen, it would be better in the middle of the show, not in the beginning."