EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Marie Presley and John Travolta's 'Secret Baby' — How Elvis' Ex 'Masterminded' Biggest Bombshell in Hollywood History

"Lisa Marie was very close to John, and she wanted to help him and Kelly, who couldn't bear children," an insider claimed. "Think about it: they named him Jett – Elvis Presley loved jets."

Jett, born on April 13, 1992, died in January 2009 at just 16 years old after suffering a seizure and hitting his head on a bathtub during a family vacation in the Bahamas. However, according to the lawsuit, years later, Elvis' ex once again wanted to help the couple.

But Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, who was married to her from 2006 to 2021, allegedly claimed the proposed deal fell apart as the Pulp Fiction actor "no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie's eggs" because Travolta and Preston "did not want 'eggs with heroin' on them."

Lisa Marie had previously opened up about her drug addiction, and after cleaning up her act, revealed, "I'm not perfect, my father wasn't perfect, no one's perfect. It's what you do with it after you learn... and then you try to help others with it."