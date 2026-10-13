EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Hospital Seeks to Limit Financial Liability in Lawsuit Over Psychiatric Treatment
Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's legal battle over her psychiatric treatment has taken another turn, with a hospital invoking legal protections that could limit the amount of money it may be required to pay if found liable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island invoked Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 231, Section 85K, among 26 affirmative defenses in its October 2 response to Clancy's second amended complaint, seeking protections that could limit its financial exposure.
Hospital Moves to Limit Potential Payout
In its 24th affirmative defense, the hospital claims charitable status under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 231, Section 85K, and argues that any potential recovery against it should be limited under that law. The defense could become a significant issue as the lawsuit moves forward.
The statute provides certain liability protections for qualifying charitable organizations, although whether those protections apply to the hospital in this lawsuit remains unresolved.
No judge has ruled that the hospital qualifies for those protections or that Clancy's potential damages must be capped.
Women & Infants Hospital also disputes Clancy's entitlement to damages, maintaining its opposition to the allegations outlined in her complaint.
Hospital Challenges Court's Authority
Beyond its financial defenses, the hospital challenges the Massachusetts court's jurisdiction and raises objections concerning venue. Those defenses concern whether the court has authority over the hospital and whether the lawsuit is proceeding in an appropriate location. If pursued successfully, such arguments could affect where certain claims are litigated.
The hospital has also demanded a jury trial, preserving its ability to contest the allegations before a jury if the case reaches that stage. Together, the defenses outline several possible legal challenges without resolving the underlying malpractice allegations.
Clancy's lawsuit centers on the psychiatric care she received before the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan.
Lindsay Clancy's Psychiatric Care Under Scrutiny
The Massachusetts mother alleges that medical professionals failed to adequately recognize and respond to her worsening psychiatric symptoms despite warning signs. Her complaint also challenges decisions involving psychiatric evaluations, prescribed medications, and treatment recommendations.
Women & Infants Hospital disputes the allegations and denies that Clancy is entitled to the relief she seeks.
The civil proceedings remain separate from the criminal case arising from her children's deaths.
Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Breaks Silence
Speaking exclusively to Radar about the hospital's response, Clancy's civil attorney, Andrew Meyer, described the defenses as routine at this stage of litigation.
Meyer explained that the case will move into discovery and depositions, allowing attorneys to examine evidence and question witnesses.
For now, the hospital's financial and procedural defenses remain unresolved.
Whether any charitable liability protection ultimately applies – and whether the hospital bears responsibility for the alleged treatment failures – will depend on further proceedings.