EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy Hospital Seeks to Limit Financial Liability in Lawsuit Over Psychiatric Treatment

In its 24th affirmative defense, the hospital claims charitable status under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 231, Section 85K, and argues that any potential recovery against it should be limited under that law. The defense could become a significant issue as the lawsuit moves forward.

The statute provides certain liability protections for qualifying charitable organizations, although whether those protections apply to the hospital in this lawsuit remains unresolved.

No judge has ruled that the hospital qualifies for those protections or that Clancy's potential damages must be capped.

Women & Infants Hospital also disputes Clancy's entitlement to damages, maintaining its opposition to the allegations outlined in her complaint.