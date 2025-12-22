Lily Allen Reveals Shock Reason Behind Her 'Revenge' Implants After Bitter Split from 'Stranger Things' Star Husband David Harbour
Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Lily Allen has opened up about her post-divorce b--- job, admitting for the first time exactly why she went under the knife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer, 40, who split from Stranger Things star David Harbour in February, boosted her cleavage within weeks of their breakup.
Real Reason Allen Opted For Cosmetic Surgery
The couple separated amid claims the actor cheated, which Allen documented in her comeback album, West End Girl.
The star flaunted her new figure during the album's promo run, and now she's admitted why she felt the need to have surgery – and it's related to her divorce. She lost weight due to the stress of the split and wanted to get bigger b------ to balance out her figure.
Allen said, "Because I've always been really small up top, I was worried about becoming really bottom-heavy. And so I felt like…
"This is how I talk to myself. I felt like if I got b----, it would make me feel better about gaining weight.
"So that was my reasoning."
Stress of Split Sparked Weightloss
Allen said she had lost a lot of weight due to the stressful nature of her divorce and shared how the split was "traumatic" for her in many ways.
She called it "devastating” and recounted how her two daughters – Ethel and Marnie – from a previous marriage to Sam Cooper would remark on her becoming visibly thinner.
Allen recalled: "I'd sit down at the breakfast table and try to get the girls to have their breakfast before school. And they'd go, 'Mummy, your arms look so thin.'"
Despite the divorce‘s impact, Harbour still stays in touch with his stepkids, though Allen stays out of it.
"They've both got phones," said the singer. "They all text each other. I stay out of it."
Balancing Out Her Body
Allen and Harbour first met back in 2019 through the celebrity dating app Raya. They wed the following year in Las Vegas after a whirlwind romance.
Earlier this year, she said she lost weight and suffered crippling panic attacks sparked by her heartbreak and was heading off to deal with her "pain."
And after Allen went under the knife, fans online were referring to the work as a "revenge b--- job."
She looked absolutely stunning out and about in figure-hugging dresses post-op, flaunting her enhanced cleavage.
During her latest interview, the pop star admitted she now has a better understanding of the "pain" she may have caused during her first marriage to ex-husband Cooper.
While Allen says there are no "baddies and goodies in a marriage," she's discovered a newfound perspective.
"Having done things that were not very nice in my first marriage, I have a better idea now of the pain I may have inflicted," she tells the publication. "I've learned how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of that."
Allen also addressed whether she'd be open to getting married again in the future.
"I'd like to say I'd never do it again, but I do like it. Everything but the institution of it, you know?" she said.
Allen continued: "I like being chosen. I like jewelry. I like getting dressed up. I like celebrating. I don’t like talking about money. I like my independence. But I don't like divorce."