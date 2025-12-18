David Harbour Still 'Connected' to Alleged Mistress Natalie Tippett After She Slammed the 'Stranger Things' Actor's Ex-wife Lily Allen for Exploiting the 'Affair'

After Allen and Harbour split in December of last year, it was reported he had a three year affair .

David Harbour is still "connected" to his alleged mistress Natlaie Tippett after she slammed his ex Lily Allen , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I was hoping not to speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated," she wrote.

After Allen appeared on Saturday Night Live last week, Tippett finally addressed the situation on her Instagram Story.

While Tippett released a statement denying the affair, she and Harbour still follow one another on Instagram.

On Allen's latest album, West End Girl, she brazenly opened up about Harbour's alleged affair with a woman she named "Madeline," who was later outed to be Tippett.

Tippet claims she was 'referenced' in Allen's 'song without' her consent.

"The same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent."

"I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us.

"I did not have a three-year affair with anyone," she went on to declare.

While she referred to the situation as a "marginal part" of her life, she said it's now evolved into a "major disruption."

Allen referred to Tippett as 'Madeline' on her new album.

Tippett went on to insist she does not "weaponize women against women for the behavior of men, especially not in an open relationship."

"I'm wishing her all the success, money, healing, happiness, and whatever else she’s seeking through this," she added.

She also acknowledged she's "aware of the repercussions speaking out" may cause.

On Allen's album, she has a song entitled Madeline in which she directly addresses the woman Harbour allegedly had an affair with.

"How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion?" she croons.

Allen addresses the situation again in the song Tennis, as she sings, "So I read your text, and now I regret it. I can't get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis. If it was just s-- I wouldn't be jealous."

"You won't play with me," she adds, before asking, "And who the f--- is Madeline?"