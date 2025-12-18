Your tip
Lily Allen

David Harbour Still 'Connected' to Alleged Mistress Natalie Tippett After She Slammed the 'Stranger Things' Actor's Ex-wife Lily Allen for Exploiting the 'Affair'

Photo of David Harbour and Natalie Tippett
Source: MEGA; @natalie_tippett/Instagram

Natalie Tippett said she 'did not have a three year affair with anyone.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

David Harbour is still "connected" to his alleged mistress Natlaie Tippett after she slammed his ex Lily Allen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Allen and Harbour split in December of last year, it was reported he had a three year affair.

David Harbour and Natalie Tippett Still Follow Each Other on Instagram

Photo of Natalie Tippett
Source: @Natalie_tippett/Instagram

Tippett broke her silence after Allen's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.

On Allen's latest album, West End Girl, she brazenly opened up about Harbour's alleged affair with a woman she named "Madeline," who was later outed to be Tippett.

While Tippett released a statement denying the affair, she and Harbour still follow one another on Instagram.

After Allen appeared on Saturday Night Live last week, Tippett finally addressed the situation on her Instagram Story.

"I was hoping not to speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated," she wrote.

Natalie Tippett's Statement on Lily Allen

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Tippet claims she was 'referenced' in Allen's 'song without' her consent.

While she referred to the situation as a "marginal part" of her life, she said it's now evolved into a "major disruption."

"I did not have a three-year affair with anyone," she went on to declare.

"I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us.

"The same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent."

What Did Lily Allen Sing About 'Madeline?'

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Allen referred to Tippett as 'Madeline' on her new album.

Tippett went on to insist she does not "weaponize women against women for the behavior of men, especially not in an open relationship."

"I'm wishing her all the success, money, healing, happiness, and whatever else she’s seeking through this," she added.

She also acknowledged she's "aware of the repercussions speaking out" may cause.

On Allen's album, she has a song entitled Madeline in which she directly addresses the woman Harbour allegedly had an affair with.

"How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion?" she croons.

Allen addresses the situation again in the song Tennis, as she sings, "So I read your text, and now I regret it. I can't get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis. If it was just s-- I wouldn't be jealous."

"You won't play with me," she adds, before asking, "And who the f--- is Madeline?"

David Harbour's Issue With Millie Bobby Brown

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown made 'harassment and bullying' claims against Harbour.

Harbour has yet to address the allegations Allen has made against him or the rebuttal from Tippett, but he has been dealing with another controversy involving his Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown.

After she made "harassment and bullying" claims against him, he admitted they had "been through a lot together."

"We've been doing this show for ten years," he revealed. "I can't even parse out what's me and what's Hopper's overprotectiveness around her. They start to blend in and meld together."

After Brown's accusations, Harbour was investigated internally for months, but the outcome is unknown, according to a report.

Shawn Levy, an executive producer on the show, addressed the rumors about the complaint to a media outlet.

"I've read a bunch of stories, and they've ranged from wildly inaccurate," he stated, insisting there was "so much noise" around the allegations.

"The truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been [the] bedrock," he continued. "At the end of the day, that’s the job. You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe.

