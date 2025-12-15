David Harbour's Alleged Mistress Rages Over Lily Allen's Affair Claims as She's Left Feeling 'Violated' After Singer Reveals Text Messages in Song
Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
David Harbour's alleged mistress has lashed out at his ex-wife Lily Allen, RadarOnline.com can report, after the musician released her new "divorce album," West End Girl.
The new album lays bare Allen's four-year marriage to Harbour, 50, with brutal lyrics hinting at infidelity, betrayal, and emotional manipulation.
Breaking Her Silence
Allen documented Harbour's affair in her revenge song Madeline, but never specified who "Madeline" really was. However, not long after its release, New Orleans-based costume designer Natalie Tippett, 34, revealed herself as the mystery woman.
After the British hitmaker promoted her new album on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Tippett took to her Instagram stories to fire back, denying claims of a long-term affair and saying she felt "extremely violated" by Allen.
"I was hoping to not speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sunday. "This was such a marginal part of my life, but it’s now turned into a major disruption."
Natalie Tippett Lashes Out On Lily Allen
Tippet stressed that she was never Harbour’s "other woman" for multiple years.
"I did not have a three-year affair with anyone. I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us," she wrote, seemingly referring to the singer.
Tippett said text messages she sent Allen have now been "weaponized" against her in song form.
"I feel extremely violated, and I would love to stop getting messages telling me to die and other obscene things that I won’t share on this platform," she continued. "I'm not sure why any fixation landed on me. I don’t weaponize women against women for the behavior of men, especially not in an open relationship.
"I’m wishing her all the success, money, healing and happiness, and whatever else she’s seeking through this.”
Lily Allen Claps Back
In October, Radar revealed Tippet met the Stranger Things star, 50, while filming a movie in New Orleans in 2021.
After filming concluded, the Hellboy actor allegedly flew Tippett out to his home in Atlanta, without Allen's knowledge.
However, the Smile songstress found out about her husband allegedly cheating when she found texts on his phone.
In her track Madeline, Allen sings about reaching out to her husband's mistress to find out what's been going on between her and her man.
"How long has it been going on?" she asks Madeline. "Is it just sex or is there emotion?"
Lily Allen's Struggles
She also alludes to having an open relationship, but hints Harbour broke the rules, singing: "We had an arrangement. Be discreet and don't be blatant. There had to be payment. It had to be with strangers. But you're not a stranger, Madeline."
"I'm not convinced he didn't f--- you in our house," she notes later in the track.
After finding out about the infidelity and confronting the alleged mistress, Allen then delves into a song called Relapse.
As fans of hers know, she's been open regarding her struggles with alcohol and has been sober since 2019.
On the song, she sings about how she needs "a drink" given what she's going through, but that if she were to relapse, she stands to "lose it all."