David Harbour's Alleged Mistress Rages Over Lily Allen's Affair Claims as She's Left Feeling 'Violated' After Singer Reveals Text Messages in Song

The new album lays bare Allen's four-year marriage to Harbour, 50, with brutal lyrics hinting at infidelity, betrayal, and emotional manipulation.

David Harbour's alleged mistress has lashed out at his ex-wife Lily Allen , RadarOnline.com can report, after the musician released her new "divorce album," West End Girl.

"I was hoping to not speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sunday. "This was such a marginal part of my life, but it’s now turned into a major disruption."

After the British hitmaker promoted her new album on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Tippett took to her Instagram stories to fire back, denying claims of a long-term affair and saying she felt "extremely violated" by Allen.

Allen documented Harbour's affair in her revenge song Madeline, but never specified who "Madeline" really was. However, not long after its release, New Orleans-based costume designer Natalie Tippett, 34, revealed herself as the mystery woman .

Tippet stressed that she was never Harbour’s "other woman" for multiple years.

"I did not have a three-year affair with anyone. I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us," she wrote, seemingly referring to the singer.

Tippett said text messages she sent Allen have now been "weaponized" against her in song form.

"I feel extremely violated, and I would love to stop getting messages telling me to die and other obscene things that I won’t share on this platform," she continued. "I'm not sure why any fixation landed on me. I don’t weaponize women against women for the behavior of men, especially not in an open relationship.

"I’m wishing her all the success, money, healing and happiness, and whatever else she’s seeking through this.”