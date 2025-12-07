EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Destroys Ex David Harbour in Brutal Diss Tracks – Leaving the Actor 'Humiliated' Over Revenge Songs Detailing 'Bizarre Fetishes and Betrayals'

An insider confided: "David knew the album would be catty, but he wasn't prepared for anything this graphic or detailed. The embarrassment is off the charts, and he's having a very hard time with it. Truth be told, he's saying he made a huge mistake marrying Lily, and now he bitterly regrets it."

The source said Harbour is reeling over being painted as a skirt-chasing monster after his four-year marriage to the Smile singer fell apart in late 2024. The romance reportedly hit the rocks after Harbour allegedly pushed for an open marriage.

Now, Allen's tunes suggest her ex brought lovers to their New York City home, which she calls his "P***y Palace," and had a secret stash of sex toys.