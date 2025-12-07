EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Destroys Ex David Harbour in Brutal Diss Tracks – Leaving the Actor 'Humiliated' Over Revenge Songs Detailing 'Bizarre Fetishes and Betrayals'
Dec. 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Stranger Things hunk David Harbour is hopping mad over estranged wife Lily Allen's new revenge album, which bashes him as a cheating horndog, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harbour, 50, was blindsided by the scorned songbird's diss tracks on West End Girl, according to sources.
Harbour Humiliated by The Lyrics
An insider confided: "David knew the album would be catty, but he wasn't prepared for anything this graphic or detailed. The embarrassment is off the charts, and he's having a very hard time with it. Truth be told, he's saying he made a huge mistake marrying Lily, and now he bitterly regrets it."
The source said Harbour is reeling over being painted as a skirt-chasing monster after his four-year marriage to the Smile singer fell apart in late 2024. The romance reportedly hit the rocks after Harbour allegedly pushed for an open marriage.
Now, Allen's tunes suggest her ex brought lovers to their New York City home, which she calls his "P***y Palace," and had a secret stash of sex toys.
'Madeline' Track Exposes Betrayal
The bitter beauty also complained about busting him texting a gal she has dubbed Madeline and accused him of rubbing his disloyalty in her face by forging close relationships with other women – instead of sticking to no-strings hookups with strangers.
In the tune named after the other woman – which Allen has said is a composite character – the British beauty talked about losing trust in her man and continued: "We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you're not a stranger, Madeline."
Pals Shocked Over Lily's Claims
While the album, Allen's first record since 2018's No Shame, has been a smash hit and brought her a wave of sympathy, sources said Harbour feels hurt by the attack.
An insider explained: "David's a very shy, private soul so it's not his style to hit back or drag this out in public. He's riding it out and trying to drown out the noise, but it's easier said than done.
"Everyone's grilling him about it, especially his Hollywood friends, who had no idea he was so dark and had all these bizarre fetishes."