Inside Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein’s Explosive Hollywood Feud — as Their Wild Fight Is Detailed in New Tell-All Book
Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Liam Neeson nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein over a secretly recut movie, according to a new memoir by former studio marketing chief Gerry Rich.
The clash happened at a private screening of the 1993 Miramax drama Ethan Frome, Rich writes in Chasing Hollywood. He opens the book with the scene, and Page Six obtained a copy ahead of its Oct. 13 release.
Secret Screening Sparks Outrage
Rich claims Weinstein reworked the movie without telling Neeson, co-star Patricia Arquette, or director John Madden. He then allegedly set up a screening at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Film Center to gain leverage for his version.
Neeson got wind of it and stormed in, Rich says. The author, who ran marketing at Miramax at the time, recalls ending up standing between the two men.
‘You Don’t Want to Fight Me’
Rich recounts the heated exchange.
"You don't want to do this, Harvey!" Neeson shouted, according to the book.
"I do what I want. I'm a millionaire!" Weinstein yelled back.
Neeson looked at him "perplexed," Rich writes, before replying, "I'm a millionaire too. What does that matter? You don't want to fight me."
The argument never turned physical, Rich says. He helped calm things down before they escalated.
Weinstein joked about the run-in at the time, telling Page Six, "If you think I'm stupid enough to shove Liam, I'm not." Hello! reported that it has contacted Neeson's representatives for comment on Rich's account.
A Season of Hollywood Tell-Alls
Chasing Hollywood arrives during a crowded season for Hollywood memoirs.
Books by Ari Emanuel, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Michael Douglas, and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre are all hitting the shelves.
Beyond the Neeson-Weinstein clash, Rich’s memoir details his three-decade career, marketing films including The Crying Game, Stargate, and GoldenEye.
He also shares stories involving Johnny Knoxville, Drew Barrymore, Spike Jonze, Frank Sinatra manager Jerry Weintraub, Paramount CEOs Frank Mancuso, Brad Grey, and Sherry Lansing, and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.
What Rich Says About Hollywood Now
Rich's memoir, published by HarperCollins Leadership, follows his career from Miramax to MGM, Paramount, Columbia Pictures, and Amazon MGM. After Miramax, he moved to MGM/UA, where his team helped relaunch the James Bond franchise with GoldenEye.
Rich told the site Book Club Chat the book is "a little like Mad Men meets The Studio or Entourage."
The book is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook, narrated by Rich. He will discuss it Oct. 25 at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.