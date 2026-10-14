Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Liam Neeson

Inside Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein’s Explosive Hollywood Feud — as Their Wild Fight Is Detailed in New Tell-All Book

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein's feud details have been revealed in a book by Gerry Rich

Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Liam Neeson nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein over a secretly recut movie, according to a new memoir by former studio marketing chief Gerry Rich.

The clash happened at a private screening of the 1993 Miramax drama Ethan Frome, Rich writes in Chasing Hollywood. He opens the book with the scene, and Page Six obtained a copy ahead of its Oct. 13 release.

Article continues below advertisement

Secret Screening Sparks Outrage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein's feud happened at the screening of Ethan Frome

Rich claims Weinstein reworked the movie without telling Neeson, co-star Patricia Arquette, or director John Madden. He then allegedly set up a screening at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Film Center to gain leverage for his version.

Neeson got wind of it and stormed in, Rich says. The author, who ran marketing at Miramax at the time, recalls ending up standing between the two men.

Article continues below advertisement

‘You Don’t Want to Fight Me’

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein were stopped by Gerry Rich

Rich recounts the heated exchange.

"You don't want to do this, Harvey!" Neeson shouted, according to the book.

"I do what I want. I'm a millionaire!" Weinstein yelled back.

Neeson looked at him "perplexed," Rich writes, before replying, "I'm a millionaire too. What does that matter? You don't want to fight me."

The argument never turned physical, Rich says. He helped calm things down before they escalated.

Weinstein joked about the run-in at the time, telling Page Six, "If you think I'm stupid enough to shove Liam, I'm not." Hello! reported that it has contacted Neeson's representatives for comment on Rich's account.

Article continues below advertisement

A Season of Hollywood Tell-Alls

Michael Douglas and Chuck Lorre
Source: @hcleader and @gerryrich/Instagram

Michael Douglas and Chuck Lorre's books are also arriving at the same time

Chasing Hollywood arrives during a crowded season for Hollywood memoirs.

Books by Ari Emanuel, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Michael Douglas, and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre are all hitting the shelves.

Beyond the Neeson-Weinstein clash, Rich’s memoir details his three-decade career, marketing films including The Crying Game, Stargate, and GoldenEye.

He also shares stories involving Johnny Knoxville, Drew Barrymore, Spike Jonze, Frank Sinatra manager Jerry Weintraub, Paramount CEOs Frank Mancuso, Brad Grey, and Sherry Lansing, and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
A photo of Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's 911 Call Reveals Desperate Struggle to Save Actress' Life After 'Drug' Overdose

A photo of Sean Combs

Diddy Suffers 'Serious Head Injury' After Wild Prison Brawl With Drug Lord — as Fight Erupts Over Disgraced Rapper's Lavish Lifestyle Behind Bars

What Rich Says About Hollywood Now

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Gerry Rich
Source: MEGA

Gerry Rich opened up on other things in his book

Rich's memoir, published by HarperCollins Leadership, follows his career from Miramax to MGM, Paramount, Columbia Pictures, and Amazon MGM. After Miramax, he moved to MGM/UA, where his team helped relaunch the James Bond franchise with GoldenEye.

Rich told the site Book Club Chat the book is "a little like Mad Men meets The Studio or Entourage."

The book is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook, narrated by Rich. He will discuss it Oct. 25 at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.