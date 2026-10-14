Inside Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein’s Explosive Hollywood Feud — as Their Wild Fight Is Detailed in New Tell-All Book

The clash happened at a private screening of the 1993 Miramax drama Ethan Frome, Rich writes in Chasing Hollywood. He opens the book with the scene, and Page Six obtained a copy ahead of its Oct. 13 release.

Liam Neeson nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein over a secretly recut movie, according to a new memoir by former studio marketing chief Gerry Rich.

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein's feud happened at the screening of Ethan Frome

Neeson got wind of it and stormed in, Rich says. The author, who ran marketing at Miramax at the time, recalls ending up standing between the two men.

Rich claims Weinstein reworked the movie without telling Neeson, co-star Patricia Arquette, or director John Madden. He then allegedly set up a screening at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Film Center to gain leverage for his version.

Liam Neeson and Harvey Weinstein were stopped by Gerry Rich

Rich recounts the heated exchange.

"You don't want to do this, Harvey!" Neeson shouted, according to the book.

"I do what I want. I'm a millionaire!" Weinstein yelled back.

Neeson looked at him "perplexed," Rich writes, before replying, "I'm a millionaire too. What does that matter? You don't want to fight me."

The argument never turned physical, Rich says. He helped calm things down before they escalated.

Weinstein joked about the run-in at the time, telling Page Six, "If you think I'm stupid enough to shove Liam, I'm not." Hello! reported that it has contacted Neeson's representatives for comment on Rich's account.