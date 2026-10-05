White House Tells 'Big Bang Theory' Creator to 'Seek Psychiatric Help' After Donald Trump Blast at Awards Ceremony

He said: "Sure, I'd love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens.

"But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s--- in the White House."

The outburst took place on September 26, but one week later, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave his reaction to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

He blasted: "Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."