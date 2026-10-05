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Home > News > Donald Trump

White House Tells 'Big Bang Theory' Creator to 'Seek Psychiatric Help' After Donald Trump Blast at Awards Ceremony

picture of Chuck Lorre and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House has laid into 'Big Bang Theory' creator Chuck Lorre for his recent comments surrounding Donald Trump.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 9:12 a.m. ET

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The White House has blasted Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre for branding Donald Trump a "bloated orange piece of s---" at an awards bash.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TV exec, 73, who also created hit sitcom Two and a Half Men, took aim at the president during his acceptance speech after winning the Founders Award at a Project Angel Food fundraiser in Los Angeles.

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'Orange Piece Of S---'

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picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The comedy writer didn't hold back on Trump jibes.

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He said: "Sure, I'd love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens.

"But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s--- in the White House."

The outburst took place on September 26, but one week later, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave his reaction to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

He blasted: "Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."

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Trump 'Heart Attack' Hope

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Source: MEGA

Lorre wished ill on the president.

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Lorre's speech included further Trump slurs, including the line: "I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need.

"That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the President of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump."

He also laid into the First Lady, Melania Trump, by praising Michelle Obama as smart, educated, warm and funny, then asked how Americans could accept "a surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband" in the same role.

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'Yugoslavian Escort Who Clearly Hates Husband'

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Source: MEGA

Lorre also mocked first lady Melania Trump during speech.

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Lorre ended the speech by again targeting Trump, giving his own version of the Serenity Prayer: "God, grant me the serenity to no longer give a s--- about all the stupid people in this country, the courage to say Donald Trump is a Russian asset who traded teenagers with Jeffrey Epstein and the wisdom to end on a cheap laugh."

He said his "need to cause laughter" drove the comments.

Lorre is no stranger to taking potshots at the president.

His Emmy-winning series Big Bang Theory became known for a small tradition of including vanity cards at the close of the credit roll that often contained controversial remarks.

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picture of Chuck Lorre
Source: MEGA

Lorre has form for attacking Trump.

At the end of one 2016 episode, Lorre took the opportunity to go off on Trump.

"Don’t be fooled. Big Daddy can’t save us. Our salvation lies within ourselves. Within our own ingenuity and determined effort. ‘Make America Great Again’ is a bumper sticker for victimhood. But we are not victims. We are the creators of opportunity," the lengthy message read in part.

He took the same approach two years later, cryptically referring to an "autocratic golf cheater" in a vanity card that showed after an episode of the series' 12th season.

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