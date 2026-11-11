Inside Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Decades-Long Bond After Filming 'Titanic': 'We Just Like Each Other as People'
Nov. 10 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio was in his early 20s when he broke hearts with the death of his character, Jack, in Titanic.
Ahead of DiCaprio's 52nd birthday and 29 years after the release of James Cameron's hit 1997 flick, RadarOnline.com revisits his lasting bond with his co-star, Kate Winslet.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Met in Mid-'90s
DiCaprio, 51, and Winslet, 51, first met about 30 years ago and quickly became friends after learning they'd both auditioned for the same film.
Not only did they have no idea they would both be cast in a movie that would go on to win 11 Academy Awards, but they also didn't know their friendship would span decades.
"I’m so lucky to have him. He makes me laugh so much," Winslet said of their friendship in a past interview. "Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all again."
Kate Winsley and Leonardo DiCaprio 'Immediately Clicked'
Winslet recalled that she and her co-star "immediately clicked" once they got on set.
"He was this kind of a mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs, and he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic," she shared. "I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did."
As for DiCaprio, he claimed that The Reader actress was "such a terrific person" that their chemistry just flowed "naturally" during filming.
"We just like each other as people," he added.
'Titanic' Was 'the Toughest Film' to Shoot
Despite their swift bond, Titanic was still an extremely grueling movie to shoot. Between stunts, illnesses, and minor injuries, it was a difficult undertaking, but the pair got through it together.
"It was just the toughest film we ever had to make and we were partners together," she shared.
Kate Winslet Denies Rumors of Romance
Through it all, Winslet has insisted they are nothing more than platonic friends or "family."
"We always got on incredibly well," she once told Oprah Winfrey. "I was like probably all the women in this audience are about Leonardo DiCaprio. Initially, I thought, ‘Ah! How am I going to work with this beautiful man? And he’s such a brilliant actor!'"
"I met him and honestly, he’s so lovely and down to earth and normal and so good at what he does," she continued. "But it was actually never about that. It was actually a real brother-sister thing. We’re very, very, very close and really stuck together."
During an interview with ITV Lorraine, she also claimed that they'd truly "never fancied each other" that way.
"I know that’s really annoying to hear, sorry," she quipped. "We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this… able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."