Inside Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Decades-Long Bond After Filming 'Titanic': 'We Just Like Each Other as People'

Through it all, Winslet has insisted they are nothing more than platonic friends or "family."

"We always got on incredibly well," she once told Oprah Winfrey. "I was like probably all the women in this audience are about Leonardo DiCaprio. Initially, I thought, ‘Ah! How am I going to work with this beautiful man? And he’s such a brilliant actor!'"

"I met him and honestly, he’s so lovely and down to earth and normal and so good at what he does," she continued. "But it was actually never about that. It was actually a real brother-sister thing. We’re very, very, very close and really stuck together."

During an interview with ITV Lorraine, she also claimed that they'd truly "never fancied each other" that way.

"I know that’s really annoying to hear, sorry," she quipped. "We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this… able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."