EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic Lady Problem — How His Bond With Kate Winslet Could Sink His Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti

Titanic's screen lovers Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are still so close she's constantly butting in with advice about his personal life, and insiders say that's become a sore point for his girlfriend of two years, Vittoria Ceretti.

"Vittoria isn't accusing Kate and Leo of hooking up or anything, so it's not about that," a source said.

"What bothers her is having to share him with another woman. She complains that he values Kate's opinion more than hers. She says every time they hit a bump, he somehow ends up bringing up what Kate thinks or what Kate once told him. It drives her crazy because she feels like she is competing with this idealized version of Kate that Leo has built up over 25 years."