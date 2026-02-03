Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic Lady Problem — How His Bond With Kate Winslet Could Sink His Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' bond with Kate Winslet has put pressure on his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti.
Source: MEGA

Feb. 3 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Titanic's screen lovers Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are still so close she's constantly butting in with advice about his personal life, and insiders say that's become a sore point for his girlfriend of two years, Vittoria Ceretti.

"Vittoria isn't accusing Kate and Leo of hooking up or anything, so it's not about that," a source said.

"What bothers her is having to share him with another woman. She complains that he values Kate's opinion more than hers. She says every time they hit a bump, he somehow ends up bringing up what Kate thinks or what Kate once told him. It drives her crazy because she feels like she is competing with this idealized version of Kate that Leo has built up over 25 years."

Kate Winslet maintains her bond with Leonardo DiCaprio is purely platonic despite ongoing closeness since 'Titanic.'
Source: MEGA

While the never-wed 51-year-old was once one of Tinseltown's most notorious Romeos, his 50-year-old costar from 1997's superhit Titanic, who's wed to third hubby Edward Abel Smith, 47, insists they are best pals and not romantic.

Winslet explained their relationship is like brother-sister, and anything sexual would be "absolutely like incest."

She said: "Luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other. I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did."

Still, she's shocked pals by admitting she stays over at DiCaprio's home when in Hollywood. Sources said that doesn't necessarily sit well with his current galpal, 27-year-old model Ceretti.

Vittoria Threatens Ultimatum Over Kate

Vittoria Ceretti allegedly feels strained by DiCaprio frequently prioritizing Winslet's advice.
Source: MEGA

"She respects the friendship, but she also thinks Kate inserts herself way too much and Leo lets her," said the insider. "The way he jumps when Kate calls or texts drives Vittoria crazy.

"But when she points it out, Leo just gets defensive, and they end up fighting. Now Vittoria's threatening to give him an ultimatum. She's not going to play second fiddle to another woman, even if that woman is just a 'friend.'"

