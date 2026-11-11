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Home > News > crime

TV News Anchor, 41, Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband and Found Lying in Pool of Her Own Blood Inside Family Home — Just Hours After Posting Final YouTube Video

Rabiya Ahsan
Source: @RABIYA_AHSAN / X

Journalist Rabiya Ahsan was found dead in her home from bullet wounds shortly after sharing Youtube video.

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Nov. 10 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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A beloved TV news anchor was fatally shot hours after posting her final YouTube video, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rabiya Ahsan, 41, was allegedly gunned down by her husband, Ahsan Tahir, in their home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday, November 8, at around 3 p.m. She was reportedly discovered by her family.

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Ahsan's Family Was Outside the Home at the Time

Rabiya Ahsan
Source: @RABIYA_AHSAN / X

Tahir was identified as a government employee.

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Ahsan was killed in their bedroom and found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Her mother and sister were outside on the lawn when the incident occurred. The sister ran inside after hearing gunshots and reportedly found the husband holding a gun.

When police arrived, they recovered a .30-bore pistol and ammunition. An initial exam of the victim's body determined she had a gunshot wound below her neck and another on the right side of her back. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tahir, who is a Grade 18 government employee as a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. Ahsan was transferred to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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Husband Reportedly Did Not Have Valid Permit for Gun

Rabiya Ahsan
Source: @RABIYA_AHSAN / YOUTUBE

The husband claimed it had been an accident.

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The husband told police he was unaware the gun was loaded when it accidentally went off. It's believed he was unable to produce a valid permit for the pistol. Senior police officials, including the heads of operations and investigation, were also present.

Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said "an impartial investigation will be ensured," as the Punjab Forensic Science Agency collected evidence. He said a first information report (FIR), or formal complaint, was being processed to begin legal action.

There were apparently no known issues between the pair according to loved ones. A Rawalpindi police spokesperson told Arab News that Tahir had yet to be questioned, and no conclusions would be made until it was completed.

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Pakistan's First Lady Comments on Tragedy

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First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari shared her condolences.
Source: @ASEEFABZ/INSTAGRAM

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari shared her condolences.

Ahsan worked on the popular Urdu-language news channel 92 News. She had just uploaded a 10-minute video to YouTube talking about the United States midterm elections, titled "Regime Change in America: Trump Could Not Deliver, U.S. Has Changed."

The President of Pakistan's Office shared a message on X from First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, expressing deep sadness over the death of Ahsan and condemning violence.

She also called for a "thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

She commented on another death of a professional woman in the city, Hina Javed, who died three months ago and still has an outstanding case investigation.

"Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability," she said. "Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives."

An investigation with Rawalpindi police is still ongoing. The cause of the shooting has yet to be determined, whether it was accidental or purposeful.

There was no history of domestic disputes between the couple. They shared two daughters.

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