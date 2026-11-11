TV News Anchor, 41, Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband and Found Lying in Pool of Her Own Blood Inside Family Home — Just Hours After Posting Final YouTube Video

Rabiya Ahsan, 41, was allegedly gunned down by her husband, Ahsan Tahir, in their home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday, November 8, at around 3 p.m. She was reportedly discovered by her family.

Ahsan was killed in their bedroom and found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Her mother and sister were outside on the lawn when the incident occurred. The sister ran inside after hearing gunshots and reportedly found the husband holding a gun.

When police arrived, they recovered a .30-bore pistol and ammunition. An initial exam of the victim's body determined she had a gunshot wound below her neck and another on the right side of her back. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tahir, who is a Grade 18 government employee as a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. Ahsan was transferred to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.