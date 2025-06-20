EXCLUSIVE: Inside Former 'Housewives' Star Leah McSweeney's Devastating Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen — And How She's Packed New Dirt Into Shock Case

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen masterminded a "coordinated, multifaceted retaliatory" campaign to smear Leah McSweeney after the fashionista dropped bombshell allegations against him and his Real Housewives franchise, she charges in a new court filing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Married to the Mob designer, who appeared in seasons 12 and 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, is aiming to amend her scathing 2024 lawsuit against host and executive producer Cohen, Bravo, and the show's production company Shed Media.

In her initial complaint, 42-year-old McSweeney claims the network was a "rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol," which she maintained hurt her sobriety.