EXCLUSIVE: Inside Former 'Housewives' Star Leah McSweeney's Devastating Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen — And How She's Packed New Dirt Into Shock Case

Leah McSweeney
Inside Former 'Housewives' Star Leah McSweeney's Devastating Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen — And How She's Packed New Dirt Into Shock Case

Source: MEGA

Leah McSweeney’s lawsuit against Andy Cohen has gone nuclear.

June 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen masterminded a "coordinated, multifaceted retaliatory" campaign to smear Leah McSweeney after the fashionista dropped bombshell allegations against him and his Real Housewives franchise, she charges in a new court filing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Married to the Mob designer, who appeared in seasons 12 and 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, is aiming to amend her scathing 2024 lawsuit against host and executive producer Cohen, Bravo, and the show's production company Shed Media.

In her initial complaint, 42-year-old McSweeney claims the network was a "rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol," which she maintained hurt her sobriety.

Source: MEGA

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps are among 20 stars named in McSweeney’s explosive Bravo suit.

The bellyaching blonde also alleged Cohen had a "proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees" and "tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."

McSweeney's latest filing claims Cohen has since abused his substantial power to "direct or induce" an army of 24 Bravo babes to "cast dispersion" on her "employment reputation" and label her a liar while singing his praises.

The document reportedly mentions more than 20 reality divas by name – including Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, Kandi Burruss and Dorinda Medley.

Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump and Margaret Josephs were cited as defending Andy Cohen.

It also claims Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regular Lisa Vanderpump crowed she was on Cohen's "side" during an appearance on The Talk, and that Heather Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County griped on her podcast that she was "irritated" by McSweeney's lawsuit.

The filing also references Margaret Josephs of The Real Housewives of New Jersey telling a newspaper that the legal battle was a bid to "assassinate" Cohen's character.

And the court filing alleged the defendant producers are liable for aiding and abetting Cohen – as well as the company's supposed discriminatory and retaliatory conduct.

Cohen has denied all wrongdoing, maintains he hasn't used cocaine and previously demanded a retraction and an apology from McSweeney.

